Storm Chasers Highlight 2025 Community Service Efforts

Published on November 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers and Chasers Charities have announced highlights of the team's community service efforts for the 2025 season, with $666,097 in monetary and in-kind donations raised by the club throughout the year. Storm Chasers front office staff and players volunteered 754 hours in 2025, supporting more than 50 organizations through their efforts.

"What our front office staff does for the larger metro community is truly amazing," Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. "Through every promotion and across every department and role, they are always thinking of how we can engage the community and spread joy or support through the great game of baseball. It is our privilege to be a part of the Sarpy County and metro community."

The Storm Chasers raised $26,403 for local nonprofits through five game-used jersey auctions during the 2025 season. The Omaha Runzas jersey auction in June, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland, generated the highest proceeds at $7,785. The Patriotic jersey auction in August raised $7,725 for Moving Veterans Forward, while the Star Wars jersey auction in May generated $6,080 for Make-A-Wish Nebraska. Additionally, the Harry Potter jersey auction in July raised $4,273 for Chasers Charities, and the Malmö Oat Milkers jersey auction in August raised $2,750 for Chasers Charities. The Storm Chasers also raised $10,296 for Chasers Charities through two garage sales and two mystery autograph sales.

"It has been a privilege to give back to our community and make a positive impact alongside our fans, partners, players, and staff," Storm Chasers Community Relations Coordinator Alexis Smith said. "The continued support we receive reminds us why we do what we do and motivates us to strengthen our connection with the community year after year."

The 2025 season once again featured several opportunities for fans to support important causes. A total of 4,000 cans were donated to NeighborGood Pantry through the Pitch in for the Pantry promotion, presented by Conagra Brands. Fans who brought three nonperishable food items to Tuesday home games received a free Leonard Management McDonald's Berm Ticket.

Additionally, $10,000 was raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities through the Leonard Management McDonald's and H+H Automotive Group Hurl the Pearl promotion, where fans purchased softie baseballs to throw into the sunroof of a truck displayed on the concourse.

In August, the Storm Chasers hosted a back-to-school supply drive as part of Chasers Community Week, presented by UScellular, where fans who brought brand-new school supply items received a free Leonard Management McDonald's Berm Ticket. A total of 130 items were collected for Completely Kids.

Chasers Charities, the charitable arm of the Omaha Storm Chasers, awarded $22,421 through its Chasin' Dreams Grant, distributed across seven organizations. The grant helps local nonprofit organizations that operate youth baseball or softball programs with major renovations. In May, two high school students - Carys Dawson and Trevon Richardson - each received $1,250 through the Jackie Robinson Scholarship, presented by Chasers Charities and The Weitz Company.

Additional highlights include $3,540 donated to Partnership 4 Kids via the Werner Enterprises RBI promotion, as Werner Enterprises donated $10 per run batted in at Werner Park during the 2025 season. Through the Doubles and Double Plays promotion, Cummins Sales and Service donated $2,000 to Outlook Nebraska for each double and double play the Storm Chasers recorded at home.

In partnership with Oak View Group Hospitality, the Storm Chasers provided non-profits - Change4Change, Cheer Athletics, For The Next Generation, Community Bible Church and Starlings Volleyball - with the opportunity to work concessions at Werner Park in 2025, generating a total of $281,152 for these groups. Oak View Group Hospitality, Brown Forman and the Storm Chasers also supported Operation Ride Home with Jack Daniels, donating fifty cents from every Jack Daniels purchase for a total contribution of $2,318.

Additionally, fans could donate $2 to Chasers Charities for access to the basketball court and whiffle ball field at Werner Park, raising a total of $4,690.

Beyond the funds raised through auctions, activations, and promotions, the Storm Chasers provided the local community with more than 12,300 tickets through April's All About Kids Day presented by Midwest Maintenance, the team's C.A.R.E. Program, Library Night by Bellevue University and ticket donations for local veterans and other groups.

This year, pitcher Brandon Johnson was selected as the 2025 Omaha Community Hero Award recipient. Throughout the season, Johnson volunteered more than 20 hours at 19 community events and organizations, embodying the spirit of what it means to be a Storm Chaser. He visited patients at Children's Nebraska, participated in baseball-related recreational therapy with children recovering from life-altering injuries at Madonna Rehabilitation facilities, and assisted at Miracle League games. Johnson also volunteered at Veterans Batting Practice at Werner Park and participated in the All-Abilities Bowling Night at Lucky Strike Elkhorn, engaging his teammates to further amplify the Storm Chasers' community impact.

Storm Chasers mascots also made 188 appearances this season, including at Omaha Public Schools' Special Education Outdoor Field Day, CWS FanFest, dozens of schools for Read Across America Week, the Nebraska Humane Society's 150th Birthday Celebration, and Children's Nebraska, among others.







International League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.