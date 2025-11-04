Gwinnett Stripers Launch "Hooked on Books" Reading Program

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers today announced the launch of Hooked on Books, the team's first-ever free reading program for elementary-aged students across Gwinnett County.

Students who "round the bases" and read four books during the program will receive two (2) free tickets to a designated 2026 Gwinnett Stripers game. Teachers and staff at participating schools are also eligible for free tickets.

Schools have two ways to participate in Hooked on Books:

Campus Assembly: Gwinnett Stripers' mascot Chopper the Groundhog and his friends will host an on-campus, 30-minute "pep-rally" style education assembly to get students excited about the Hooked on Books program (available only to schools within a 15-mile radius of Coolray Field).

Virtual Participation: The Stripers will provide a Hooked on Books hype video to get students excited about the reading program, as well as instructions on how to participate.

Materials to track student progress will be provided to schools in advance of their chosen assembly date (between January 12 and March 16). The deadline for students to complete the reading program is April 1.

For more information or to register your school to participate, visit GoStripers.com.







