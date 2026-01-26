Gwinnett Stripers Now Hiring Gameday Staff for 2026

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers are now accepting applications for gameday staff for the 2026 season. Online applications can be submitted now at GoStripers.com/jobs, and an in-person Job Fair is scheduled for Saturday, February 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Suite Lounge at Gwinnett Field.

Individuals with a passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences can apply for numerous part-time, seasonal gameday positions in the following areas:

Concessions

Fan Services

Gameday Production

Gameday Photography

Parking

Security

Ticket Sales

For those attending the Job Fair, please bring printed copies of your resume. Parking is free, and entry is through the Main Gate.







