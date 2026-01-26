Gwinnett Stripers Now Hiring Gameday Staff for 2026
Published on January 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers are now accepting applications for gameday staff for the 2026 season. Online applications can be submitted now at GoStripers.com/jobs, and an in-person Job Fair is scheduled for Saturday, February 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Suite Lounge at Gwinnett Field.
Individuals with a passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences can apply for numerous part-time, seasonal gameday positions in the following areas:
Concessions
Fan Services
Gameday Production
Gameday Photography
Parking
Security
Ticket Sales
For those attending the Job Fair, please bring printed copies of your resume. Parking is free, and entry is through the Main Gate.
