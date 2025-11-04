2025 Nashville Sounds Season Summary

The 2025 season was another memorable one for the Nashville Sounds. From record-breaking performances to walk-off wins and unforgettable moments, this season had it all. As we put a bow on 2025, we are excited for what will come in 2026.

IN THE BOOKS: Nashville finished the 2025 season with a record of 85-63 and tied for the fifth-most wins in the International League with Durham. Jacksonville finished with the best record, going 89-61 and won the International League, defeating Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2-1 in the International League Championship Series. The Jumbo Shrimp went on to beat Las Vegas in the Triple-A Championship Game with a walk-off home run to win 8-7. The Sounds finished the first half 44-29, 2.0 games behind Jacksonville (47-28) and were 41-34 in the second half, 8.0 games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (49-26). Despite missing the playoffs for the third straight season, the 85 wins were the sixth-most in a single-season in franchise history. It was just the third time since 1990 with 85+ wins in a season. The Sounds are one of just two teams in Triple-A to have a winning record in all six halves since going to the split season format in 2023 along with Oklahoma City. Nashville ended the year 24-12 over their final 36 games and had the most wins in Triple-A during the span, including going 8-2 over the final 10 games and 13-5 in September.

ROSTER MAKE UP: Nashville had 74 different players (31 position players / 43 pitchers) appear in a game in 2025. RHP Blake Holub, RHP Jesus Liranzo, RHP Garrett Stallings, INF Raynel Delgado, INF Freddy Zamora, OF Jimmy Herron, and OF Jared Oliva were with Nashville all season long while Liranzo, Delgado, and Zamora were active for all 148 games played for the Sounds. Delgado ended the season with the most games played (125 G) and Liranzo appeared in a team-high 48 games on the mound. 38 different players played for the Sounds and Brewers. Six players (INF Caleb Durbin, INF Anthony Seigler, RHP Logan Henderson, RHP Jacob Misiorowski, RHP Chad Patrick, and RHP Craig Yoho) made their Major League debut with Milwaukee. OF Drew Avans (Athletics) and LHP Grant Wolfram (Baltimore) also made their MLB debut in 2025 with teams other than Milwaukee. Nashville had 16 Major League Rehab assignments (5 position players, 11 pitchers) throughout the 2025 season. Of the 16, INF Jake Bauers, OF Jackson Chourio, INF Rhys Hoskins, OF Garrett Mitchell, LHP Aaron Ashby, RHP Aaron Civale, LHP Nestor Cortes, LHP DL Hall, RHP Nick Mears, RHP Shelby Miller, RHP Brandon Woodruff, and LHP Rob Zastryzny were in Nashville strictly on rehab assignments. OF Blake Perkins, RHP Grant Anderson, LHP Robert Gasser, and RHP Tobias Myers all played for Nashville outside of rehab. Nashville had a total of 232 roster transactions throughout the season, 12 fewer than the 244 transactions from the 2024 season.

HONOR ROLL: RHP Craig Yoho was the lone Nashville representative on the International League Post-Season All-Star team. The Brewers' no. 16-rated prospect finished the season 6-1 with a 0.94 ERA in 43 appearances for the Sounds. The reliever converted on 8-of-10 save opportunities and allowed 26 hits and five earned runs with 60 strikeouts and 20 walks over 47.2 IP. His six wins were a single-season career-high and he finished the year tied for fourth in the International League with his eight saves. He was the only International League pitcher with multiple streaks of at least 12 games without allowing an earned run. He did so twice; including his first 12 games of the season from March 29-May 21, and again from June 15-August 6. He became the first Triple-A pitcher with a sub-1.00 ERA (min. 40.0 IP) since 2015 and one of just eight Triple-A pitchers with a sub-1.00 ERA with at least 45.0 IP since 2005. Four different players were named International League Player/Pitcher of the Week. RHP Jacob Misiorowski was twice named Pitcher of the Week (March 28-30, April 22-27). INF Ernesto Martinez Jr. (April 8-13) and OF Daz Cameron (April 15-20) were named Player of the Week consecutively. RHP Tobias Myers was also named Pitcher of the Week in the International League for June 30-July 6. The five IL Player/Pitcher of the Week awards were the most Nashville has had in a season since having six during the 2003 season. Misiorowski was the only Nashville player to be named a Brewers Minor League Pitcher/Player of the Month when he earned the award in May.

IF YOU BUILD IT: Nashville ended the season with the fourth-highest attendance across Minor League Baseball. The Sounds finished with a home attendance of 500,002 including seven sellouts (10,000+) and a season-high 11,415 on July 3rd. It was the fourth straight season with 500,000+ fans through the First Horizon Park gates, and the fifth straight season finishing Top 5 in Triple-A in attendance. The Sounds welcomed the 5-millionth fan through the First Horizon Park gates on June 8 vs. Gwinnett.

THE SWEET LIFE: Nashville manager Rick Sweet moved to third all-time for wins in Minor League Baseball history on August 19. At the end of his 35th season as a minor league manager, Sweet owns a career record of 2,438-2,237 (.507). Sweet finished his fifth consecutive season as Nashville's manager, and 11th year as the Brewers' Triple-A Manager in 2025. He is 484-379 (.561) during his Sounds tenure and is the Sounds all-time winningest manager. The 85 wins in 2025 were the fourth-most in a season in his career and the second time in five seasons he has guided Nashville to 85+ wins. As it currently stands, Sweet is 59 wins away from moving into second and 93 wins shy of passing Stan Wasiak (2,530) for the most wins in Minor League Baseball history.







