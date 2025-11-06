Booster's Buddies, Silver Sounds Memberships Now on Sale for 2026

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club is excited to announce the return of Booster's Buddies presented by First Horizon and Silver Sounds presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee for the 2026 season. Member benefits include ticket vouchers for select games throughout the season along with other Sounds-themed collectables for children ages 12 or younger (Booster's Buddies) and seniors ages 55 and over (Silver Sounds).

Booster's Buddies presented by First Horizon - $45

- Six (6) General Admission ticket vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game

- One (1) ticket to Booster's birthday party

- One (1) Hat

- One (1) Bracelet

- One (1) Booster Key Chain

- Free one-time admission to Nashville Shores ($55 value, limited to the first 250 club members)

- One (1) free ticket to Holiday World + $10 off tickets for family members

- Membership Card - allows front-of-the-line access for postgame Kids Run the Bases following every Sunday home game and a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop.

Booster's Buddies memberships for the 2026 season are available for purchase.

Silver Sounds presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee - $45

- Six (6) Select Section ticket vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game.

- One (1) ticket to Silver Sounds Night

- One (1) Pair of Sounds Gardening Gloves

- One (1) Sounds Visor

- One (1) set of Sounds Dominoes

- Membership Card - allows a 10% discount at the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop

Silver Sounds memberships for the 2026 season are available for purchase.

All club membership benefits will begin shipping in early December and all orders placed by Wednesday, December 17 should arrive before Christmas Day. Dates for Booster's Birthday Party and Silver Sounds Night will be announced at a later date along with the full 2026 Nashville Sounds Promotional Schedule. Sales tax and fees are not included in the price of membership.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2026 home opener is Tuesday, March 31 against the Charlotte Knights. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615)-690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.







