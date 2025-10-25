Tennessee Fall Baseball Scrimmage Canceled
Published on October 25, 2025 under International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Due to expected inclement weather on Sunday, the University of Tennessee baseball fall intrasquad game at First Horizon Park has been canceled. All tickets purchased from Ticketmaster for the event will automatically be refunded. All other tickets will be refunded through the original method of purchase. The game will not be made up.
For any additional questions, please contact tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
