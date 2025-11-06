WooSox Alumni Nick Sogard and Payton Tolle to Return to Worcester and Join Rich Gedman and Tom Caron at Fourth Annual "WooSox Foundation Honors" Gala December 6

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced that Boston Red Sox players Nick Sogard and Payton Tolle will return to Worcester and join Red Sox and WooSox Hall of Famer Rich Gedman and Master of Ceremonies Tom Caron at the fourth annual "WooSox Foundation Honors" gala at Polar Park on Saturday, December 6.

Worcester natives Brian Abraham, the Red Sox' Director of Player Development, and Ryan O'Rourke, who played for the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins, are also expected.

Sogard, 28, who played a starring role in the Boston Red Sox' Wild Card Series versus the New York Yankees, is the WooSox' all-time leader in Games (364), Runs (233), Hits (354), Doubles (74), Extra-Base Hits (105), and RBI (155). A fan favorite, the versatile switch-hitter has been with the WooSox since 2022 while also appearing in 61 games for the Boston Red Sox during the last two seasons combined. Sogard had five different stints with the Red Sox in 2025. He also started Games 1 & 2 of the 2025 Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium and went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored during Boston's Game 1 victory. During his pro career, Nick has played every position except for pitcher and catcher.

In his first pro season, Tolle at age 22 this year soared through the Red Sox system, starting at Single-A Greenville in April, succeeding in Portland, arriving in Worcester, and then getting the call to Fenway Park. In his Major League debut on August 29 at Fenway Park, the southpaw battled against Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and threw 5.1 innings, striking out eight batters and allowing only two earned runs. The Oklahoma native was named the Boston Red Sox' Minor League Pitcher of the Year for 2025 after posting a 3.04 ERA with 133 strikeouts in 91.2 innings in 20 minor league games.

The WooSox Foundation will honor community leaders in Education, Social Justice, Conquering Cancer, and Diamond Sports. Tables of 10 are available for $2,000; single tickets are $250 per person. Visit woosoxfoundation.org/honors for tickets and more information.

Caron, who hosts the New England Sports Network's (NESN) Red Sox coverage, is also co-chairman of the Jimmy Fund, a role held by the late Red Sox Hall of Famer and WooSox Chairman Larry Lucchino from 2016 until his passing in April 2024.

Following dinner and the awards, guests are invited into the WooSox Clubhouse for an after-party to meet the players and honorees. Despite wearing cocktail attire, fans can even take swings in the WooSox' Batting Cage.

Gates open at 5 p.m., cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is served at 7 p.m. Complimentary valet parking will be offered in the Players Lot located at 100 Madison Street.

Dinner features steak & lobster, garlic mashed potatoes, and broccolini. Guests who opt for a vegetarian option can enjoy stuffed zucchini topped with grilled vegetables and served with potatoes. After dinner, all can enjoy an ice cream sundae bar. A silent auction precedes dinner, and a live auction follows dinner.

One highlight of the live auction is the opportunity to "Be a WooSox Player for a Day" by receiving a full WooSox uniform to keep, as well as the chance to work out on the field before the game, throw a Ceremonial First Pitch, participate in the television broadcast in the NESN booth, and enjoy four front-row seats to that night's game.

Since its establishment on January 28, 2020, the WooSox Foundation has been acclaimed for its community-centered initiatives; in 2021, the WooSox won Minor League Baseball's top award (among all 120 teams) for community service. They were a finalist again in 2024. On September 18, 2025, the WooSox Foundation was honored by the Worcester Public Library Foundation with the Dr. Richard E. Greene Founders Award.







