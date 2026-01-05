Worcester Red Sox and Fallon Health Extend Partnership for 3 Years, Through 2028

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced they will extend their partnership with founding partner Fallon Health for three years, through 2028. In addition to presenting Fallon Health Square, Polar Park's Gate A entrance, Fallon Health will sponsor all accessible seating locations throughout the ballpark, as well as a pair of "Silver Slugger" games in WooSox '26, scheduled for Thursday, April 23, and Wednesday, August 26.

The WooSox and Fallon Health began their partnership in September 2018, when Fallon became the club's first corporate sponsor. Activations launched in 2021 with the opening of Polar Park, focusing on healthy, community-centric initiatives.

"In the WooSox' first five seasons in Worcester, our friends at Fallon Health went above and beyond to promote health and wellbeing, from providing free sunscreen for fans at WooSox games, to presenting opportunities for 'Fallon Health's Future Starters' to meet their baseball heroes on 'Fallon Health Sunday Fundays,' to donating $250,000 to the Worcester County Food Bank through their 'Strike Out Hunger' campaign," said Jack Verducci, the WooSox' Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Ticket Sales. "Fallon Health's commitment to the communities of Central Mass has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to collaborate with their dedicated team for another three years."

Inspired by a shared belief that baseball is for fans of all ages, Fallon Health will in 2026 present a pair of "Silver Slugger" games. At these events, the WooSox will celebrate the vitality and community spirit of older adults throughout the region-championing active lifestyles and the joy of staying connected.

Additionally, beginning in WooSox '26, which opens Friday, March 27, at Polar Park, Fallon Health will sponsor all Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible seating locations throughout the ballpark. Those 99 seat options are located at the top of Sections 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 along the main concourse; at the field level of Section 12, next to the Big Blue Bug Batter's Box; at the top of Section 101 on the Worcester Wall in right field; and at the top of Section 202 among the third-level DCU Club seats.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with the WooSox as a founding partner. This collaboration reflects our deep commitment to the Worcester community and our admiration for all the WooSox do to bring people together. As we take the next step in our relationship, we're excited to create new benefits for fans and visitors that align with our mission-especially initiatives that support older adults. Together, we look forward to making an even greater impact," said Manny Lopes, President and CEO of Fallon Health.

To learn more about Fallon Health, visit fallonhealth.org. To read the WooSox' full Accessibility Guide, visit woosox.com.







