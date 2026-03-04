6th Annual "Rich Gedman Golf Tournament," Benefiting the WooSox Foundation, Tees off Tuesday, March 26, at the Haven Country Club

Published on March 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA -- The sixth annual "Rich Gedman Golf Tournament," benefiting the WooSox Foundation, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, at the Haven Country Club in Boylston, MA. Fans can register now at woosoxfoundation.org/golf.

Foursomes can register for $1,600, organizations can sponsor a hole for $250, and for $125 each, the WEPA Ticket offers raffle tickets, mulligans, and participation in all on-course activities. The raffle will include unique items, memorabilia, and experiences donated by local businesses and organizations.

The registration fee per foursome includes green fees, cart fees for 18 holes, a hot barbeque lunch, a dinner reception, and two complimentary drink tickets per golfer.

Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch and a noontime shotgun start. The round features a traditional scramble format. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with a dessert and coffee display presented afterward. A cash bar will be available.

The Rich Gedman Golf Tournament is one of the most helpful fundraisers for the WooSox Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Worcester Red Sox, which seeks to make dreams come true for the families of New England and WooSox Nation. The foundation's focus on its four pillars--Education, Social Justice, Conquering Cancer, and Diamond Sports-has expanded to an entire "Starting 9," addressing Mental Health, Veterans, Frontline Heroes, Pets, and the Arts.

The net proceeds from this year's outing will help fund the WooSox Foundation's WooSox Scholars program, which provides Worcester Public Schools 8th graders with college scholarships of $10,000 apiece. Since its announcement on January 28, 2020, the WooSox Scholars program has selected 20 students, some of whom are now in college, and has committed $200,000 to them. This year's Class of 2026, bringing the total to 24, will be announced in June.







International League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.