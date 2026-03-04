Youth Baseball Camps Return to Coca-Cola Park this Summer

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Signups are now underway for the IronPigs 2026 Youth Baseball Camps presented by Capital Blue Cross! Make sure to sign up early as each camp has limited space available and each camp is expected to sell out!

The camps run from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for all days of the session. Boys and girls of all skill levels will have the chance to learn baseball and fundamentals from future stars of the Philadelphia Phillies. Campers will train on the field at Coca-Cola Park as well is in the bullpen and batting cages!

Camp #1 is for ages 7-9 ONLY and Camp #2 is for ages 10-12 ONLY.

All aspects of baseball will be covered including: hitting, pitching, fielding, throwing, base running, and more! Each day, members of the IronPigs coaching staff and select IronPigs players will teach the basics of the game and help all campers become better ballplayers!

2026 Camp Dates:

Camp #1 ($182.24/camper): Ages 7-9 only (June 17-19, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.). Register for Camp #1. Each camper receives 2 free tickets to the June 18th game and will be able to participate in a pre-game parade!

Camp #2 ($182.24/camper): Ages 10-12 only (August 12-14, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.). Register or Camp #2. Each camper receives 2 free tickets to the August 12th game and will be able to participate in a pre-game parade!

In addition to meeting, learning, and playing with IronPigs players, each camper will receive a daily lunch, two tickets to a selected IronPigs game during the camp (Camp #1, June 18 & Camp #2, August 12), and an official IronPigs Youth Baseball Camp T-shirt (additional $8 to customize t-shirt with name on the back)!

For more information, please contact Matt Bari at MBari@ironpigsbaseball.com or (610) 841-1216. The 2026 Youth Baseball Camps are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

