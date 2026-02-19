'Let Freedom Sing' Individual Tickets Now on Sale

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Individual tickets are now on sale for 'Let Freedom Sing', a first-of-its-kind musical extravaganza celebrating America's 250th birthday at Coca-Cola Park on May 27th, 2026 at 7 p.m.

The IronPigs and Bach Choir of Bethlehem have collaborated to bring a choral experience to the community, uniting over 5,000 voices from across the region in celebration of America's 250th birthday. This event brings together adult, community, and school choirs from the Lehigh Valley and surrounding counties for an unforgettable evening of patriotic music honoring our nation's history.

Individual tickets may be purchased at HERE. A special 'Performance Package' includes a ticket plus sheet music for the entire show for $20!

In the spirit of America250, this celebration emphasizes connection, pride, and shared heritage. The history and roots of each song will be presented prior to its performance, helping to guide the audience through the historical nature of the evening. The show will be headlined by the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, led by conductor Christopher Jackson. The grand finale will bring all participants together in a powerful community sing-along culminating with a fireworks display. Festivities will also include the IronPigs' signature on-field entertainment. Let Freedom Sing promises to be an example of what's possible when communities unite in celebration.

Suites and Hospitality Areas are available for reservation immediately and inquiries may be made to Andy Beuster, Vice President of Ticket Sales for the IronPigs (abeuster@ironpigsbaseball.com, 610-841-1208).

Community partners who may be interested in sponsorship opportunities may contact IronPigs President & General Manager, Kurt Landes (klandes@ironpigsbaseball.com, 610-841-1210).

Current sponsors include: The Dexter F. and Dorothy H. Baker Foundation, Air Products, B. Braun, and Capital Blue Cross.

Parking for this historic event will be free with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.







