Indianapolis Indians and GANGGANG Partner for Negro Leagues Heritage Weekend

Published on February 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians and GANGGANG today announced a year-long partnership reflecting their joint commitment to honoring the history of the Negro Leagues and Black baseball in Indianapolis, with an awareness and education campaign culminating in the Indians' annual Negro Leagues Heritage Weekend on Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22.

The partnership includes revitalized imagery for representing the original Indianapolis Clowns and Indianapolis ABCs - two historic Negro Leagues franchises in the Circle City - educational tools and community outreach opportunities through five core principles: respectful representation, cultural education, authenticity through collaboration, understanding and empathy, and empowering impact.

"For the past decade, the Indians have honored the Indianapolis Clowns and ABCs through our Civil Rights - now Negro Leagues - Nights. These teams are a vital part of our city's baseball history, and we're proud to help preserve the legacy players whose contributions were too often overlooked," said Max Freeman, Indianapolis Indians director of marketing. "Over the past 15 months, we've partnered with GANGGANG to reimagine how the ABCs and Clowns are presented, creating engaging, accessible ways for our community to connect with this history."

Redesigned on-field hats, jerseys and merchandise honoring the original franchises of both the ABCs and Clowns will be launched in May in conjunction with a three-part web series highlighting Negro Leagues history, current activations and outreach, and GANGGANG's visual creation process.

"This is an effort to not only to celebrate history but also protect history and heritage. It represents a very important part of Indianapolis history," said Alan Bacon, co-founder of GANGGANG. "There wouldn't be this evolution of baseball if it weren't for these original creators that we get to celebrate and talk about."

During Negro Leagues Heritage Weekend on Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22, the Indians will suit up as the Indianapolis ABCs, with the opportunity for fans to bid on game-worn jerseys to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Throughout the weekend, fans will have the opportunity to experience Negro Leagues educational opportunities and activations from local Black artists.

Beginning today, fans can also submit their personal stories from playing baseball growing up, attending games at Bush Stadium or Victory Field, family connections to the Indians, Clowns or ABCs, or any personal connection to baseball in Indiana at IndyIndians.com/IndyBaseballStories.

