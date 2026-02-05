Indianapolis Indians Announce 1902 Club Membership Program for Season Ticket Holders

INDIANAPOLIS - Ahead of the 124th season in franchise history, 30th at Victory Field and first with new a new look celebrating the history of baseball in the Circle City, the Indianapolis Indians today unveiled the 1902 Club, a comprehensive benefits program for ticket holders of full season, half season and mini plans for the 2026 campaign.

Core benefits of the 1902 Club include discounts on tickets and merchandise at Victory Field, a select number of invitations to exclusive members-only events, priority seating, a dedicated ticket representative and the opportunity to donate unused tickets to one of the organization's community partners. Current holders of a full season, half season or mini plan are automatically enrolled in receiving 1902 Club perks.

"Season ticket holders are the backbone of our fanbase, and we're excited to introduce a revived benefits program to celebrate their dedication to the Indianapolis Indians," said Chad Bohm, senior director of ticket sales. "From fan-favorite perks like the First Pitch Party and merchandise discounts to our brand new Pregame Batting Practice Experience, the 1902 Club has something for everyone at Victory Field."

Access to join the 1902 Club is still available with the purchase of a full season (75 games), half season (37 games) or mini plan (7, 14 or 21 games) ticket package. For more information on the 1902 Club, ticket plans and to request purchase information, visit IndyIndians.com/1902-club.

