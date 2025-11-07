Indianapolis Indians Charities Annual SWING Event Returns Friday, September 25, 2026

Published on November 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities today announced that their signature charity event, SWING, is set to return to Victory Field on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 with a renewed three-year commitment from Krieg DeVault as Title Sponsor through 2028. Proceeds from SWING 2026 will benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities and its 2027 grant recipients.

"SWING 2025 was an outstanding success in launching the Indianapolis Indians new look and raising $550,000 for Indianapolis Indians Charities, and we are proud to continue our contributions to the Circle City community through our renewed partnership with Krieg DeVault for SWING 2026 and beyond," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "SWING gives us the opportunity to pour resources into those who need it most in Central Indiana, and we couldn't do it without the support from Krieg DeVault and our dedicated supporters."

SWING 2026 will feature crowd-favorite activations from previous renditions, including a 1930s theme with live entertainment on-field, photo booths, VIP spaces and upscale food and drink partners. General Admission tickets to SWING are now available for $250, with a number of limited VIP tickets available for $500.

"Kreig DeVault is proud to support the Indianapolis Indians Charities and its mission through SWING," said Bali Heir, Chief Business and Talent Development Officer at Krieg DeVault. "This incredible event not only raises vital funds for local organizations but also brings our community together in such a fun and engaging way. There's something truly special about gathering under the lights at Victory Field, celebrating good food, great company, and a shared commitment to making Indianapolis stronger."

All guests will have a chance to walk the red carpet and snap photos at multiple photo booth locations before moving to activations scattered throughout the ballpark. VIP guests receive early access at 5:30 PM, followed by General Admission attendees at 7 PM.

The 2025 rendition of SWING presented by Krieg DeVault raised $550,000 for Indianapolis Indians Charities 2026 grant recipients. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit swingvf.org. For information on purchasing a private on-field VIP lounge or table, please contact Joel Zawacki at JZawacki@IndyIndians.com.







International League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.