Homer the Dragon, One of MiLB's Top Mascots, Headed to Fall Stars Weekend in Arizona

Published on November 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights mascot Homer the Dragon

PHOENIX - The Arizona Fall League has announced the inclusion of six of Minor League Baseball's top mascots into the annual "Fall Stars Weekend" at Sloan Park, the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs.

Six mascots from MiLB teams across the country will converge on the Valley for the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby on Saturday, Nov. 8, and Fall Starts Game on Sunday, Nov. 9. Saturday's derby, beginning at 6:30 p.m. MST and Sunday's Fall Stars Game will be available live on MLB Networks at 6:00 p.m. MST.

A 2025 Mascot Hall of Fame nominee, Homer the Dragon serves as the charismatic ambassador of the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, White Sox) and a central figure across the team's social media platforms. He set a world record by delivering 5,615 hugs in 24 hours through his "Homer Hugs for Hope" campaign, which raised funds for local schools and community initiatives. Whether energizing fans at Truist Field or engaging with the community, Homer continues to exemplify the Knights' commitment to heart, humor, and hometown pride.

Homer the Dragon will be joined in Arizona by Orion (Sugar Land Space Cowboys), Wool E. Bull (Durham Bulls), Johnny TinCap (Fort Wayne TipCaps), Muddy (Toledo Mud Hens), and Archie (Reno Aces).

Fans can buy tickets for both events at brushfire.com/arizonafallleague and get the chance to see them all in person.

