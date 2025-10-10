Banana Ball Coming to Truist Field in 2026

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights, in partnership with the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF), the CRVA, and the Knights' ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings, are proud to announce Banana Ball is coming to Truist Field in 2026. Two exciting Banana Ball teams, the Firefighters and the Texas Tailgaters, will entertain the city of Charlotte from June 4-6 with three evenings of Banana Ball at Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights.

"The Charlotte Knights are thrilled to once again partner with CSF to bring the next chapter of Banana Ball to the Queen City," said Knights Executive VP & COO, Dan Rajkowski. "Truist Field provides a spectacular Uptown Charlotte atmosphere and is capable of hosting an array of unique special events, even in the heart of the Charlotte Knights' baseball season. We are elated to welcome Banana Ball and their exciting brand of sports entertainment to the ballpark."

Banana Ball previously visited the city of Charlotte in June of 2025 and welcomed sellout crowds over two nights in Bank of American Stadium. This success created a significant economic impact for the region and made a return to the Queen City a clear choice as part of their 2026 World Tour.

"Charlotte has always shown up for Banana Ball, and we couldn't be more excited to come back," stated Founder & Owner of the Savannah Bananas, Jesse Cole. "The energy, the fans, the city - it's the perfect place to keep growing Banana Ball to 1 billion fans."

The three Truist Field matchups between the Firefighters and the Texas Tailgaters will be part of the brand new Banana Ball Championship League. All six teams in the BBCL will play a 60-game schedule that culminates with the Banana Bowl Championship next October. Fans interested in coming out to Truist Field and witnessing this one-of-a-kind display can enter the ticket lottery at BananaBall.com.

The Charlotte Knights and CSF have a long history of working together to bring outside events to Uptown Charlotte. Banana Ball's first visit to Truist Field will be a performance that caters to locals and visitors of all ages.

"We are grateful to the Charlotte Knights organization and the CRVA for their support in bringing Banana Ball back to Charlotte. This summer, we saw firsthand how their games bring people together, enhance our city's quality of life and create memories for fans of all ages," said Will Pitts, CEO of CSF. "The partnership we've built with the Savannah Bananas organization is one we deeply value and we look forward to their return in 2026!"

Additional information including game times, seating locations, and FAQs will be announced at a later date.

"Banana Ball is more than a baseball phenomenon - it has become a true visitor magnet for Charlotte. The Savannah Bananas' last showcase here drew more than 148,000 fans, including over 54,000 visitors from outside our region, and generated $38.6 million in economic impact. That's the power of the visitor economy in action. When guests fill our hotels, dine in our restaurants and explore our city, it strengthens Charlotte's reputation as a destination and supports thousands of local jobs. We are thrilled to welcome the Firefighters and Texas Tailgaters next year for a three-game series at Truist Field and to once again highlight Charlotte as a place where sports, entertainment and community come together."

