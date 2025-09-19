Murphy Leads the Pitching But Knights Edged 3-2

Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights were topped by the Durham Bulls 3-2 on Thursday night in a game that remained close throughout. The pitching was excellent by both teams and it took a late unearned run for the Bulls to sneak past the Knights at Truist Field.

Corey Julks led off the bottom of the first inning with a Home Run and gave Charlotte a 1-0 advantage. Durham tied the game in the top of the third; however, Tim Elko's RBI single in the bottom of the frame put the Knights back in front 2-1.

Shane Murphy kept Charlotte ahead with stellar pitching through the fourth, but Durham netted a soft RBI single in the top of the fifth to once again pull even.

The Knights bullpen combination of Kyle Tyler, Peyton Pallette, and Garrett Schoenle worked the final 4.1 frames and did not allow an earned run. Unfortunately, the Bulls pushed the eventual game-winning run across in the seventh on a Knights error.

Charlotte's offense maintained a solid approach but several hard hit balls turned into outs on either catches on the warning track or due to a exceptional defensive play made by Durham.

The same two teams are back at it on Friday night in Uptown with the first pitch set for 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from September 19, 2025

Murphy Leads the Pitching But Knights Edged 3-2 - Charlotte Knights

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.