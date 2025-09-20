Knights Top Bulls 8-7

Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Former Bulls outfielder Dru Baker homered twice to lead a Charlotte comeback win over the Durham Bulls 8-7 at Truist Field on Friday night.

Baker, who was traded from Tampa Bay to the Chicago White Sox in late April, took out starter Santiago Suarez in the third, then drilled a two-run shot against Joe Rock in a six-run sixth inning as the Knights (28-45) defeated the Bulls (39-33) for the first time in seven games at Truist.

The Bulls pushed across a pair in the second inning for the game's first lead thanks to a two-run double from Tres Barrera. Matt Thaiss then doubled in a pair in the fourth to put Durham ahead 5-1.

Thaiss connected for his first Bulls homer in the eighth inning, a two-run blast over the right field wall to cap a four RBI night.

Suarez permitted two runs over five innings, but missed out on his first Triple-A win as a result of Charlotte's big sixth inning.

How It Happened: The Knights, who were 0-6 at home against Durham in 2025, trailed 5-2 into the sixth when Rock replaced Suarez. Rock surrendered three hits, three walks and a wild pitch while recording just one out. Garrett Acton tossed the final 2 2/3 innings of shutout ball.

IL Title Series Set: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Buffalo Bisons 10-2 on Friday night to clinch the second half of the International League. The RailRiders will meet the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beginning Tuesday night in Florida in the best-of-three series for the league title. The winner moves on to Las Vegas for the Triple-A National Championship Game on Saturday, September 27th.

What's Next: The Bulls and Knights close the regular season on Saturday with a split doubleheader. Jesse Scholtens is tentatively scheduled to start the 12:35 PM ET game against Bryse Wilson.







International League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.