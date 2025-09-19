SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 19, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (47-25, 85-59) at Buffalo Bisons (30-40, 60-83)

September 19, 2025 | Game 145 | Road Game 72 | Sahlen Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Sean Boyle (8-9, 4.72) vs. RH Adam Kloffenstein (2-7, 6.05)

Boyle: Allowed 2 R on 3 H over 5.2 IP in 9/12 ND vs. LHV with 3 K and 4 BB (9-5 IronPigs)

Kloffenstein: Allowed 2 R on 5 H over 4.0 IP in 9/13 ND @ ROC with 4 K & 3 BB (4-3 Bisons)

LAST TIME OUT- BUFFALO, NY (September 18, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 2-0 to the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field. The RailRiders were limited to a pair of hits as they were shut out for the seventh time this season.

The Bisons took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off RailRiders' spot starter Joel Kuhnel. Jonatan Clase doubled and scored on a two-base hit by Buddy Kennedy for the early edge.

Bailey Dees, Harrison Cohen and Jayvien Sandridge kept the Bisons at bay over the second, third and fourth innings. MLB Rehabber Anthony Santander's solo home run to start the fifth inning capped the scoring at 2-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left runners on in six of nine innings against four Bisons' arms, walking seven times but going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Erick Leal worked the final three innings for the RailRiders in a relief role, striking out two and walking one.

Paxton Schultz (5-3) earned the win in back of Buffalo starter Alek Manoah and Dillon Tate garnered his seventh save. Kuhnel (4-2) took the loss for the RailRiders.

THEN THERE WERE TWO- With three games remaining in the 2025 regular season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a three-game lead over Syracuse for the International League's second-half title. Despite a loss at Buffalo on Thursday afternoon, the RailRiders' magic number was trimmed to one thanks to a Syracuse loss at Lehigh Valley last night. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not reached the postseason since the 2019 campaign.

THE ENDGAME- The winner of the International League's second-half title will travel to Jacksonville next week for a best-of-three series starting on September 23. The Triple-A National Championship Game is slated for 10:00 P.M. ET on September 27 in Las Vegas when the IL winner squares off against the Pacific Coast League champions.

BACK ON THE CHASE- LA Dodgers Minor Leaguer Ryan Ward homered twice at Tacoma on Thursday, so Spencer Jones' 35 total home runs this season stand as the second-most in Minor League Baseball, one off Ward's pace. Jones hit 16 for Somerset in 49 games and has 19 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over 65 games played. The 24-year-old has five multi-homer games this season, including three with the RailRiders.

ROAD WARRIORS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 41-30 on the road this season, the tenth 40-plus road win season in franchise history.

WORKHORSE- Right-hander Sean Boyle makes his final start of the 2025 regular season tonight. In his first full campaign following 2023 Tommy John surgery, Boyle has worked 129.2 innings, most on the RailRiders staff and seventh-most in the International League. He has pitched five or more innings in 16 of his 27 appearances this season. Boyle has faced Buffalo twice this season, going 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA over 10 innings of work.

CLOSEOUT- Erick Leal worked three scoreless innings on Thursday and struck out two, giving the right-hander 133 strikeouts this season, seventh-most in a single Scranton/Wilkes-Barre campaign.

TOP MARKS- Eighty-five SWB wins this year are tied for seventh-most in a single season in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre franchise history, matching Marc Bombard's 2000 Red Barons club. Al Pedrique's 2017 RailRiders squad won 86 games.

30/100... PLUS- Jose Rojas joined skipper Shelley Duncan and Jorge Vasquez as the only players in SWB franchise history to hit 30 or more home runs in a single season. Duncan broke his own record of 25 with 30 home runs during his 2009 MVP campaign, the year he also drove in 99. Jorge Vasquez broke Duncan's mark with a 32-homer season in 2011. Rojas joins Torey Lovullo as the only players in franchise history to drive in 100 or more runs. Lovullo drove in a club record 106 during the 1999 campaign. Rojas has 31 home runs and 103 runs batted in with seven games left on the slate.

FAREWELL FOR NOW- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished their 2025 home slate with 44 wins, 29 losses and two cancellations. The RailRiders hit .266 in 73 games with 84 home runs while sporting a staff ERA of 4.16 at PNC Field. Forty-four victories are tied for the eighth-most in a single season in 36 years of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre baseball.

KING OF CLUTCH- Nearly half of Jose Rojas' 31 home runs have come in key situations this season. Four have tied games and 10 have been go-ahead home runs by the 31-year-old. Thirteen of 31 have been hit in the seventh inning or later.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York blanked Baltimore 7-0. Max Fried struck out 13 and was backed by RBIs from five different players... Somerset's season came to a close with a 5-4 loss at Binghamton in Game 2 of the Eastern League Division Series. The Patriots fell behind 5-0 and rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh but could not complete the comeback. Carlos Lagrange struck out seven in the loss.







