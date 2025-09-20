September 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens

IOWA CUBS (73-73, 34-38) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (82-65, 43-29)

Friday, September 19 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Walker Powell (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Jordan Balazovic (5-1, 3.91)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fourth of a six-game series tonight against the Toledo Mud Hens...it is the final series of the regular season...right-hander Walker Powell is slated to start for Iowa vs. right-hander Jordan Balazovic for Toledo.

DROPPING ANOTHER: The I-Cubs fell to the Mud Hens by a 10-4 score last night... Dixon Machado led the offense with two hits and Chase Strumpf hit his 13th home run of the season... Joe Ross made the start and worked 2.0 scoreless innings... Tom Cosgrove (1.0 IP), Keegan Thompson (2.0 IP) and Jack Neely (0.1 IP) all had scoreless outings.

JONNY LONG BALL: Last Wednesday, Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long tallied three hits including his 20th home run of the season...Long is one of three minor leaguers with at least 150 hits and 20 home runs this season, along with Ryan Ward and Konnor Griffin ...Long's 156 hits on the season are the most by an I-Cub since Felix Pie had 158 in 2006...Long's 91 RBI are also the most since Bryan LaHair had 109 in 2011...Jonny ranks among International League leaders in hits (1st), walks (1st, 79), runs scored (2nd, 86), total bases (2nd, 245), RBI (T-2nd, 91), on-base percentage (5th, .407) and batting average (6th, .308).

NICKY ON BASE: Infielder Nicky Lopez has reached base in 19 straight games dating back to Aug. 21...during that span, Lopez is batting .266 (17-for-64) with 11 runs scored, four doubles, five RBI and 14 walks...it is the longest on-base streak by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie reached base in 19 straight games (5/30 - 6/19) and was batting .368 (25-for-68), had eight doubles, four homers and 13 RBI in that span.

FIVE GUY: Infielder Hayden Cantrelle hit his fourth home run of the season Thursday night and first since his grand slam on Aug. 30 at Las Vegas...in his last 15 games, Cantrelle is batting .286 (18-for-63) with four extra base hits and 11 RBI...Hayden also stole his 30th base Thursday night between Double-A Knoxville and Iowa which ranks tied for fourth among Cubs' farmhands.

STRUMPF POWER: Iowa Cubs infielder Chase Strumpf hit his 13th home run of the season last and his 39th as an I-Cub...Chase has homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season following April 16-17 and May 15-16...he is the first Iowa Cub to homer in back-to-back games since Ben Cowles on July 19-20.

SLIDING: The I-Cubs lost their sixth straight game last night matching their longest of the season (June 20-26)...Iowa has not lost seven consecutive games since the club dropped nine straight on July 23-Aug. 1, 2024.

EXTRA EXTRA: Catcher Carlos Pérez hit this 32nd double of the season Tuesday night and is one of three minor leaguers this season to have at least 30 doubles and 25 home runs...he is the first I-Cub to reach 30 doubles since Yonathon Perlaza hit 40 in 2023.

DOUBLE DIGITS: The I-Cubs snapped their winning streak at 10 games last Wednesday...the 10-game run is tied for the third-longest in the International League this season trailing Louisville's active 11-game streak and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 11...it marks the longest win streak by Iowa since data was made available in 2005 and is two shy of the franchise record set from Aug. 10-21, 1990 (12 games).

AWARD TOUR: Iowa Cubs left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber was named International League pitcher of the Week for the period of Sept. 8-14, the league announced Monday...in one start at Indianapolis, Gomber pitched 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits with nine strikeouts in a no decision...Gomber is the third Iowa Cub to earn weekly honors this season, along with Carlos Pérez from May 12-18 and Owen Caissie from June 30-July 6. The left-hander is the first I-Cub to be named International League Pitcher of the Week since Keegan Thompson on Aug. 9-15, 2021.







