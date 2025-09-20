Nashville Runs Wild in Friday Night Win Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY - Nashville earned their third straight win to take a 3-1 series lead over the Louisville Bats Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. After falling behind early, the Sounds used a three-run third and went on to beat the Bats 6-4. Jared Oliva set a career-high with four stolen bases and paced the team with a record-setting eight stolen bases in a single game. Securing at worst a series split with the win, Nashville will finish the 2025 season without dropping any of the last six series of the season and reach 40 wins in the second half.

The Bats jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a run in each of the first two innings off Nashville starter Carlos Rodriguez. The right-hander limited the damage in his outing to just three runs over 5.0 IP with four hits allowed to go with five strikeouts and five walks without a decision.

The Sounds squandered a bases-loaded situation in the top of the first inning after drawing back-to-back two out walks off Louisville starter TJ Sikkema. A leadoff single was followed by consecutive force outs to nap the lead runner. Back in the lineup for the first time since August 31, Jimmy Herron recorded the first of Nashville's eight steals in the second inning but was left stranded on second when the inning came to a close.

Nashville turned the game around with three runs in the top of the third inning. Three straight singles started the inning with Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect Jeferson Quero collecting a RBI to score Anthony Seigler. A fielder's choice nabbed Brandon Lockridge at home for the second out before Freddy Zamora drew a walk to load the bases. An error on Louisville second baseman Francisco Urbaez allowed two runs to cross the plate and give Nashville a 3-2 lead.

In relief of Rodriguez, Blake Holub (1.1 IP) and Brian Fitzpatrick (1.2 IP) combined to hold the Bats hitless with three strikeouts between the two arms out of the bullpen. Holub earned the win for his efforts while Fitzpatrick was credited with his third Triple-A hold. Oliva reached base in the fourth and sixth innings before successfully stealing second and third both times he made his way aboard although never leading to runs for Nashville.

In the top of the seventh, Murray once again drove in a pair of runs and was credited with his only two RBI for the game with a single to score Quero and Oliver Dunn and give Nashville a 5-3 lead. Dunn scored Nashville's final run of the game after hitting a double in the top of the ninth before advancing to third on a passed ball and scoring on a wild pitch.

Right-hander Julian Merryweather was tasked with closing the game on the mound for Nashville. He retired the first batter he faced before issuing a walk and two straight singles that made it a 6-4 lead for the Sounds. With the potential tying runs in scoring position, Merryweather struck out Hector Rodriguez and got Urbaez to ground out to secure the win and give Merryweather his first Nashville save of the season - third overall in Triple-A in 2025.

The Sounds have two chances to get another win in the series and end the year with five straight series wins. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (10-7, 4.20 ERA) will get the start for Nashville on Saturday night. The left-hander has a chance to earn his fifth straight win and match his single-season career-high Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is slated for 6:15 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

RUNNING WILD: The eight steals for Nashville on Friday night set a new single-game franchise record. The Sounds tied the mark of seven in a 5-4 win over the Charlotte Knights on August 29 at First Horizon Park. At the time, it was the third game in franchise history with seven steals. Nashville joined Jacksonville (2x), Lehigh Valley, Omaha, and Toledo who have each also had eight steals in a game in 2025. One of Jacksonville's eight steal games came against the Sounds on August 9. The eight steals are tied for the second most in a Triple-A game this season. Tacoma (Mariners) had 11 steals on August 15 against Las Vegas for the most in a Triple-A game in 2025 so far. With his four steals, Jared Oliva now sits five behind former Nashville Sound, Esteury Ruiz (62), for the most steals in Triple-A this season. It was the first career 4-steal game for Oliva who is now one of just four players in Triple-A this year with four steals in a game. Only Esteury Ruiz has had more steals in a game for Nashville over the last 20 seasons when Ruiz stole five bags on September 14, 2022, against Jacksonville. Oliva's 57 steals on the season are now tied with David Hamilton (2023, WOR) for the fourth-most in a season in the International League since 1988. With just two games remaining in the season, Nashville sits comfortably ahead of Jacksonville for the Triple-A lead in steals. The Sounds have 312 on the year, 11 ahead of the Jumbo Shrimp (301).

EVERYBODY HITS: All nine Nashville starters recorded at least one hit in Friday's win. Jared Oliva, Anthony Seigler, and Luis Urias each had multi-hit games for the Sounds who racked up 12 hits just a day after setting a season-high with 18 hits. Since being optioned back to Nashville from Milwaukee, Seigler is hitting .393 (11-for-28) with five doubles, a home run, three RBI, two walks, and six runs scored in seven games. Friday night was his fifth multi-hit game since rejoining the Sounds. Urias is hitting .289 (13-for-45) with three doubles, a home run, and 11 RBI in his 12 games in September since being signed by the Brewers to a minor league contract.







