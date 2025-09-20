Four Run First Dooms Redbirds in First Loss of Series to Saints
Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued six-game homestand against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with a 7-3 loss on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Starting pitcher Max Rajcic (0-4) allowed four runs in the first inning of his 11th Triple-A start of his career. The right-handed pitcher tossed 3.0 innings of five-run baseball, walked four and struck out two. Roddery Munoz struck out three in 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Shortstop Cesar Prieto went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored. Prieto's 34th double of the season pulled him within one of the International League lead. First baseman Blaze Jordan tripled home a run in the first inning, his second triple at Triple-A triple of the season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, September 19 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from September 19, 2025
- Nashville Runs Wild in Friday Night Win Over Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Sweet Taste of Victory: Saints Snap 12-Game Road Losing Streak, Prielipp Earns First Pro Win, Saints Take Down Redbirds, 7-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Four Run First Dooms Redbirds in First Loss of Series to Saints - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Can't Complete Late Comeback, Fall, 6-4, to Sounds - Louisville Bats
- Baker's Two Jacks Lift the Knights to an 8-7 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Pitching Shines in Low-Scoring Loss to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- I-Cubs Win in Thrilling Fashion over Toledo 1-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers' Bullpen Struggles Late in 12-6 Loss to Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Grab IL Championship Series Spot - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Top Bulls 8-7 - Durham Bulls
- Tolentino Becomes First 20/20 Clippers Player - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings Outlast WooSox in 10 Innings - Rochester Red Wings
- Sánchez Homers in Tides Win - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Dropped by Mets on Friday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Game against Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Announce 2025 Team Awards: Riley Tirotta Is Team MVP, Andrew Bash Wins Second Straight Most Valuable Pitcher Award - Buffalo Bisons
- Rece Hinds Named Bats 2025 Mary E. Barney Team MVP - Louisville Bats
- September 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 19, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 19 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Upends Worcester, 10-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Win 10-4 in Dominant Ninth Inning Rally - Toledo Mud Hens
- Murphy Leads the Pitching But Knights Edged 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Four Run First Dooms Redbirds in First Loss of Series to Saints
- Memphis Jumps All over St. Paul for Fourth Straight Win
- Redbirds Offense Dominates Wednesday in Win over Saints
- Mendlinger Homer Lifts Memphis Past St. Paul in Opener
- Redbirds Celebrate Pujols Walk-Off Homer Anniversary with Flash Sale