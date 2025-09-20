Four Run First Dooms Redbirds in First Loss of Series to Saints

Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued six-game homestand against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with a 7-3 loss on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Max Rajcic (0-4) allowed four runs in the first inning of his 11th Triple-A start of his career. The right-handed pitcher tossed 3.0 innings of five-run baseball, walked four and struck out two. Roddery Munoz struck out three in 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Shortstop Cesar Prieto went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored. Prieto's 34th double of the season pulled him within one of the International League lead. First baseman Blaze Jordan tripled home a run in the first inning, his second triple at Triple-A triple of the season.

