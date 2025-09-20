IronPigs Dropped by Mets on Friday Night
Published on September 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (40-32, 86-60) could never find their offensive footing in an 8-1 Syracuse Mets (45-28, 76-72) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The Mets opened the scoring with a run in the first inning as Carson Benge singled home Ryan Clifford.
In the fourth, a five-run frame saw the Mets pull away early. Back-to-back RBI triples from Benge and Jose Azocar made it 3-0 Syracuse. Luke Ritter drove home Azocar with a base hit later in the frame before Jett Williams capped the inning with a two-run homer.
Tyrone Taylor added on another with an RBI single in the sixth before Gilberto Celestino made it 8-0 with an RBI groundout in the eighth.
Josh Breaux launched a solo homer in the last of the eighth as the 'Pigs avoided the shutout.
Alex Carillo (3-0) got the win for the Mets, working 1.2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit, striking out three.
Mitch Neunborn (0-5) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out two in four innings.
The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Saturday, September 20th, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Gabe Mosser (4-5, 5.35) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while the Mets go with Justin Hagenman (2-4, 6.02).
