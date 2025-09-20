RailRiders Grab IL Championship Series Spot

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Buffalo Bisons 10-2 at Sahlen Field on Friday night. The victory clinched the second-half crown and sends the RailRiders to the International League Championship Series in Jacksonville next week.

The RailRiders took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. With two in scoring position, Spencer Jones doubled in Jorbit Vivas and J.C. Escarra to stake Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to the early edge.

The Bisons quickly responded in the bottom of the first with an inside-the-park home run by Jonatan Clase. The outfielder lined a 1-1 pitch just beyond the reach of right fielder Ismael Munguia and off the wall and rounded the bases to cut the RailRiders' lead to one.

Both starters held the opposition in check over the next three innings. Adam Kloffenstein allowed a base runner in the second, third and fourth innings, but kept the RailRiders off the board. Sean Boyle pitched a perfect second, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third and worked through a four-batter fourth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent all nine batters to the plate in the top of the fifth. With two down, Escarra singled to start the rally. Jose Rojas lined his 32nd home run of the year to right, tying the single-season franchise record in the process. Jones doubled and scored on a T.J. Rumfield single for a 5-1 lead. Bryan De La Cruz followed Rumfield with his 15th home run of the year to build a 7-1 edge.

Escarra doubled in Vivas in the sixth for an 8-1 lead. Buffalo countered with a run on a hit, two walks and a sac fly in the bottom of the inning, cutting their deficit to six. In the top of the eighth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a pair of runs on three hits to take a 10-2 lead and cap the scoring.

Boyle (9-9) earned the win with five innings of work and Kloffenstein (2-8) took the loss. Jake Bird, Yerry De Los Santos, Kervin Castro and Wilking Rodriguez held the Bisons to one run over the final four innings to lock down the win.

All nine hitters in the lineup had at least one hit, paced by a four-hit night from Escarra and multi-hit efforts from Vivas, Jones, Rumfield and Jeimer Candelario.

The RailRiders and Bisons play the penultimate game of the 2025 regular season on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

48-25, 86-59







