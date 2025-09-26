RailRiders Fall Short in Game Three

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 7-4 in Game 3 of the ILCS on Thursday night to win the International League Championship. The Jumbo Shrimp built an early lead and staved off a last-inning charge by the RailRiders to secure the 2025 title.

Jacksonville sent ten batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, building a 5-0 advantage. With the bases loaded, Matthew Etzel doubled in the first two runs. Jared Serna reached on a run-scoring infield single. The Jumbo Shrimp loaded the bases a second time, knocking RailRiders starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz out of the game after 38 pitches. Jack Winkler plated two with a single to extend the lead to five runs.

In the second, Etzel singled home Berry to extend the lead and Jacksonville added a run in the third on a sac fly for a 7-0 advantage.

Adam Mazur held Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. Dale Stanevich, Christian Roa and Williams Kempner combined to shut out the RailRiders between the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, facing one over the minimum.

In the top of the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre batted around. Jose Rojas doubled to start the inning, and Spencer Jones singled. T.J. Rumfield singled in Rojas to break up the shutout. A bases-loaded fielder's choice cut the deficit to five. With two outs, Duke Ellis singled to reload the bases. Jacksonville reliever Freddy Tarnok walked Jorbit Vivas to narrow the margin to four. Josh White entered and walked J.C. Escarra to draw the RailRiders within three. White struck out Rojas to end the game.

Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs on four hits in the first inning. Mazur (1-0) earned the win and White notched the save.

Jacksonville will play Las Vegas on Saturday in the Triple-A National Championship game at 10:05 P.M. at Las Vegas Ballpark.

