WooSox to Celebrate the Holiday Season with Inaugural "Winter in Wooville" at Polar Park, December 4-23

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will transform Polar Park into a magical holiday destination with "Winter in Wooville," a festive celebration for families and the entire community, this December. The festival, which includes local purveyors and nonprofits, will start December 4 and run Thursday through Sunday nights, plus Monday and Tuesday of Christmas Week, through December 23. Tickets are on sale now at polarpark.com/wooville.

The festival includes a dazzling holiday lights walkthrough, holiday music performed by local bands, and a host of activities for children and families.

Cookie decorating;

Ornament making;

Holiday card making;

Face painting;

Visits to see Santa Claus in the Sherwood's Diner;

Photos and autographs from the Central MASScots: Smiley Ball; Woofster the WonderDog; Roberto the Rocket; and Clara, the Heart of the Commonwealth;

And photos at a 30-foot Christmas tree in centerfield on the CCUA Summit Street Playground.

Fans can stroll through a "Charity Tree Village" featuring Christmas trees decorated by nonprofits in the region. A "Merry, Merry Market" featuring local artisans, vendors, and small businesses presents holiday shopping opportunities. Proprietors can sign up at polarpark.com/wooville.

After its debut Thursday, December 4, the festival runs 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday nights through December 18, then every night through Tuesday, December 23. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for children when purchased in advance. Ticket prices will increase the day of the event. Kids two years old and under are free.

Groups of 15 people or more are asked to purchase their tickets in advance. Group tickets are $13 apiece.

All are invited to register for the "Charity Tree Village" tree-decorating competition by visiting polarpark.com/wooville. Festival attendees will vote on their favorite trees, and the winner, which will be announced at the conclusion of the festival, can select a nonprofit to receive a $5,000 donation from the WooSox.

Throughout the ballpark, the WooSox will sell hot cocoa, mulled cider, fresh-baked cookies, roasted nuts, and more seasonal treats.

The festival is a rain, snow, or shine event. If inclement weather prevents attendance by fans who have already purchased tickets, the WooSox will work to exchange tickets for another day.

Winter in Wooville Dates (all 6-9 p.m.)

1. Thursday, December 4

2. Friday, December 5

3. Saturday, December 6

4. Sunday, December 7

5. Thursday, December 11

6. Friday, December 12

7. Saturday, December 13

8. Sunday, December 14

9. Thursday, December 18

10. Friday, December 19

11. Saturday, December 20

12. Sunday, December 21

13. Monday, December 22

14. Tuesday, December 23

During the holiday season, organizations are invited to host their holiday parties at Polar Park in the DCU Club, which can fit up to 325 guests (with seating for up to 270 guests), or in the Royal Wooters Club, which is ideal for 50 to 100 guests. Clients who select the DCU Club or Royal Wooters Club for their event receive a 50 percent discount on licensing fees.

Holiday parties on nights during the festival receive group discounted rates with built-in, stress-free entertainment. Holiday brunches, luncheons, and parties on dates when the festival is not operating are also still available.

The WooSox' food and beverage team will offer seasonal menus that include chef-carved prime rib, a brownie sundae bar, and holiday-inspired cocktails. For more intimate celebrations, private luxury suites hold 10 to 20 guests.

Winter in Wooville is the WooSox' first large-scale, multi-day winter festival. It follows the ballpark's first large-scale Halloween event in October, "Boo in the Woo." On select dates from October 9-31, the two-part festival will transform Polar Park into an adult experience with fictional haunted features, and on weekends will present a family-friendly event for children. Tickets for "Boo in the Woo" are on sale now at polarpark.com/boo.







