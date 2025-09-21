WooSox Clinch Winning Season with 4-3 Victory over Rochester

Published on September 21, 2025

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox (75-73) edged the Rochester Red Wings, 4-3 on Saturday to clinch a winning season for the fifth time in their five years of existence. Max Ferguson's solo HR with one out in the bottom of the 7th-inning was the difference in the game and sent another Polar Park sellout crowd of 9,508 fans home happy.

Worcester's five straight winning seasons (2021-2025) are the first for a Boston Triple-A affiliate since the Pawtucket Red Sox had five consecutive winning years from 1996-2000. Furthermore, WooSox manager Chad Tracy becomes the first Red Sox Triple-A manager to ever have four winning seasons in a row. "Trace" took over in 2022 and has since gone 75-73, 79-68, 79-71, and 75-73 (with one game to go). The 40-year-old WooSox skipper is 308-285 overall in his four seasons at the helm of the WooSox.

With the game scoreless entering the bottom of the 3rd-inning, the WooSox used back-to-back doubles by 2B Mikey Romero and CF Kristian Campbell to take a 3-0 lead. Ferguson (2 for 3, 2 runs) led the inning with a single, Seby Zavala followed with a walk, and Romero (2 for 4, RBI) ripped a double that just caught the chalk down the right field line. The frozen rope plated Ferguson. Then, with Romero and Zavala on, Campbell (2 for 4, 2 RBI) cracked a double to left to score two more.

Worcester righthander Jose De Leon turned in a strong start allowing just 1 run over 4.1 innings with a season-high 8 strikeouts. He left with a 3-1 lead but fell two outs shy of earning his first victory of the season. Jovani Moran relieved De Leon and was impressive firing 1.2 perfect innings with 4 strikeouts.

Luis Perales entered for the 7th and walked two batters around a strikeout before departing after 18 pitches. Rochester would tie the game at 3-3 as both inherited runners scored on a single off Jacob Webb. Webb (1-0) did his job otherwise with 1.2 scoreless innings and got credit for the win thanks to Ferguson's second homer in his 18 games with the WooSox. Wyatt Olds had a 1-2-3, 9th-inning with a strikeout to notch his first save.

The final game of the 2025 season will take place tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon at 1:05 pm with a host of activities for fans before, during, and after the game.

The first 5,000 fans entering Polar Park will receive a 2025 WooSox Team Poster, presented by Agnelli Law, and fans can use that poster during Team Autograph Day when players and coaches will be on the field to meet fans from 11:00 - 11:45 am. WooSox Player Awards will be handed out in pre-game ceremonies. It will also be Fallon Health Sunday Funday and Worcester Railers Day with autographs from our hometown hockey players in the Sherwood's Diner during the game. After the final pitch of 2025 is thrown, WooSox players will give select fans their Shirts Off Their Backs and throw signed softie baseballs to the crowd. Then it will be time for Kids Run the Bases followed by an Endless Summer Catch on the field, presented by Planet Fitness.

The baseball part of the season finale will feature Worcester southpaw Shane Drohan (5-1, 2.25) against Rochester lefty Jake Eder (0-1, 18.00). The game is live on NESN+ and on radio on NASH 98.9 FM.







