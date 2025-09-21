Stripers End 2025 Season with 6-4 Loss to Indianapolis
Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (34-41) concluded the 2025 season on a sour note with a 6-4 loss to the Indianapolis Indians (45-30) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. Gwinnett lost the final series of the year, going 1-5.
Decisive Plays: Indianapolis put up the first run of the game in the opening inning on a double off the bat of Nelson Velazquez. Carlos Rodriguez tied the game in the bottom of the first with an RBI double of his own for Gwinnett. The Indians took the lead right back in the second on a two-run single from Sammy Siani. Gwinnett cut it to 3-2 in the third on a run-scoring single from Rodriguez. The Stripers tied the game in the fourth on a solo shot from Conner Capel (10) into the visitor's bullpen in right field. Gwinnett took the lead in the seventh on a go-ahead homer from David McCabe (4). The Indians quickly rebounded in the eighth on a two-run homer from Velazquez (11) to reclaim the lead and added an insurance run in the ninth to make it 6-4.
Key Contributors: Capel (1-for-5, homer, RBI) and McCabe (2-for-4, homer, RBI) both went deep in the final game of the year. Rodriguez (3-for-5, double, 2 RBIs) was one of four Gwinnett batters with multiple hits in the loss. For Indianapolis, Velzaquez finished with three hits including a two-run homer.
Noteworthy: The Stripers offense finished with 12 hits, marking their fourth straight game with double-digit hits. Rodriguez recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season, and first since June 19 at Charlotte. With his 10th homer of the season, Capel became the fifth Stripers hitter with double digit homers joining Eddys Leonard (20), Matthew Batten (11), Sandy Leon (10), and Jonathan Ornelas (10). He also extended his on-base streak to 15, tied for the longest by a Striper this season.
Next Game (Friday, March 27, 2026): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, TBD at Coolray Field.
