Sounds Walked-off in Extras by Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Sounds fell in extra innings on Saturday night to Louisville 9-8. Nashville jumped out to a 7-1 lead after the top of the third inning but saw a six-run Bats third inning even the score. Louisville's only lead of the game came via Edwin Rios' two-run walk-off home run after Nashville took a 8-7 lead in the top of the 10th inning. Tyler Black and Brandon Lockridge each provided three-hit games for Nashville with Black adding a home run and three RBI in the loss.

Nashville got the scoring started early. Daz Cameron was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and put himself into scoring position by stealing second. Anthony Seigler and Lockridge singled before Black homered to right field to make it 4-0 before registering an out in the top of the first. The Bats answered with consecutive one-out doubles off Josh Maciejewski to add a run in the bottom of the inning.

Lockridge and Black were back at it in the top of the third with each adding their second hits of the night ahead of Oliver Dunn who cleared the bases with a two-RBI triple to make it 6-1. Dunn would later score on a sacrifice fly for Eric Haase to make it 7-1.

Louisville stormed back with a six-run bottom of the third to tie the game at 7-7. Back-to-back singles and a hit batter with one out loaded the bases for Christian Encarnacion-Strand who doubled home a pair of runs of his own. A RBI single put runners on the corners for David Wendzel who evened the game with a three-run home run to end Maciejewski's night after allowing seven runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Nate Peterson was the first arm used out of the Nashville bullpen and retired the first two batters he faced to get Nashville out of the third.

Peterson remained in the game and pitched the next three innings without allowing a run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. Justin Yeager followed with two hitless innings of his own. After each starting pitcher allowed seven runs on seven hits, both bullpens combined to not allow another run until the 10th inning on eight hits combined.

In the top of the 10th, Haase added his second RBI of the night to score Ethan Murray who replaced Luis Urias as a pinch runner. Steward Berroa drew a walk, but the Sounds left two stranded and unable to add any additional runs. Will Childers remained on the mound for Nashville in the 10th after taking over pitching duties for Justin Yeager in the bottom of the ninth and striking out two Louisville hitters while working around a two-out single. In the bottom of the 10th, Edwin Rios sat on Childers' curveball offering on the second pitch of his at bat for the walk-off winner and the third walk-off home run allowed by Nashville this season.

The Sounds wrap up the 2025 season on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field with another chance to win the final series of the year. RHP Alexander Cornielle (0-1, 2.79 ERA) will make his second start of the series and third overall in Triple-A after suffering the loss on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

3 FOR FIVE: Tyler Black had his second three-hit game of the series after going 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored on Saturday night. His first inning home run was his first since hitting a two-run homer August 30 against Charlotte. Black also went 3-for-5 on Wednesday night and has produced multi-hit games in four of his last seven games played. In the final month of the season, the Brewers' no. 24-rated prospect is hitting .327 (18-for-55) with six doubles, a homer and nine RBI with eight walks and eight runs scored. Black hit just .258 in 19 games played in August and .270 in 16 games for Nashville in July. Saturday night was his fourth three-hit game for Nashville this year. Jared Oliva has the most three-hit games among active Nashville players with six on the season.

IT'S A LOCK: Brandon Lockridge added his second 3+ hit game of the series in Louisville and has a hit in all four games he has played this week after going 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored on Saturday night. Lockridge has put together a strong final month of the season after being optioned to Nashville on August 30th. In 13 games this month, Lockridge is hitting .351 (20-for-57) with three doubles, seven RBI and has 12 runs scored. He has a hit in 11 of his 13 games played this month and reached base in all but one of the games and has produced 3+ hit games in three of his last eight.

YEAGER TIME: After spinning two hitless innings vs. the Bats on Saturday night, Sounds reliever Justin Yeager lowered his Triple-A ERA to 0.84 through 18 appearances with Nashville. He has allowed just nine hits over 21.1 IP and has not allowed an earned run in any of his last seven appearances dating back to August 21 vs. Louisville. In four appearances against the Bats, Yeager has worked 5.2 IP and allowed just three hits. His 49 total appearances between Double-A Biloxi and Nashville are the second-most in the Brewers farm system this season behind Will Childers (54 G) and he leads the farm system with 10 saves. On the year, Yeager owns a 2.04 ERA over 57.1 IP and allowed just 35 hits with a 2:1 strikeout/walk ratio (50 K/25 BB) and has held opponents to a .178 BAA including a .130 BAA in his first experience in Triple-A.







