Nick Kahle Four-Hit Afternoon Prevails Sounds to Season Finale Victory

Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - Nick Kahle collected a career-high four hits and five RBI for the Nashville Sounds in an 11-4 win over the Louisville Bats during the 2025 season finale on Sunday from Louisville Slugger Field. Daz Cameron and Jared Oliva homered, while Jimmy Herron etched a multi-hit game with a solo home run.

After the Bats put up a run in the bottom of the first off Sounds starter Alexander Cornielle, Nashville answered back in the top of the third against Louisville starter Jose Franco. Herron led off with a solo homer to left, tying the game, 1-1. Kahle singled and came around to score on a homer by Cameron to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

Louisville responded with another run in the bottom of the fourth off Cornielle, but Nashville earned the run back in the top of the seventh against Joel Valdez. Oliver Dunn was hit by a pitch, stole second, and moved to third on a throwing error to put a runner in scoring position. A groundball by Oliva allowed Dunn to score and make it 4-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ryan Vilade drove in two runs with a single off Sounds reliever Brain Fitzpatrick to tie the game, 4-4.

The Nashville offense woke back up in the top of the eighth off Louisville reliever Levi Jordan. Freddy Zamora singled and Herron reached on a fielding error to put runners on second and third. Kahle notched a base hit, driving in two runs to put the Sounds up 6-4.

In the top of the ninth, Oliva smacked a solo shot over the center field wall to increase the lead 7-4. Anthony Seigler worked a walk and Zamora singled to put runners on first and second. Ethan Murray plated Siegler from second with a base knock to make it an 8-4 ballgame. Kahle lifted a three-run homer to left, capping off a five-run inning for the Sounds.

Louisville went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, finalizing a 11-4 victory for Nashville.

The Sounds finished the second half of the year with a 42-34 record, while finishing the 2025 at 86-63.

POSTGAME NOTES

PLAYING A PART: Jimmy Herron and Nick Kahle combined to play in just 12 games over the last two months of the year going into Sunday's season finale, but both players put up outstanding performances. Herron went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, marking his first longball since launching a two-run blast against the Memphis Redbirds on May 17 and notching his first multi-hit game since August 7 against the Jacksonville Jumbo shrimp. For Kahle, he created a 4-for-5 afternoon with five RBI, leading the Sounds offense in hits and RBI. Both the four hits and five RBI were career-highs for the 27-year-old catcher. Kahle also ticketed a game-winning two-RBI single in the top of the eighth inning for Nashville, along with a huge three-run homer in the top of the ninth.

MORE AND MORE STRIKEOUTS: Sounds starter Alexander Cornielle recorded six strikeouts over 4.1 innings in his third start at the Triple-A level on Sunday against the Bats. Cornielle has punched out six or more batters in all three outings with Nashville, combining for a total of 19 strikeouts over 14.0 frames. Going back to his August 30 start with Double-A Biloxi, Cornielle now has five straight performances with six or more strikeouts. Sunday, solidified the most strikeouts that he has put together over a four-game span this season, including his time with the Shuckers. His most recent three-game span of 19 strikeouts is his second-best in that many outings this year, following a 21-strikeout count over three starts from September 4-16.







