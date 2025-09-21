Syracuse Mets Hit Five Home Runs in 9-0 Win over Lehigh Valley to Finish 2025 Season
Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Allentown, PA - The Syracuse Mets wrapped up the 2025 regular season with an offensive outburst, hitting five home runs in a 9-0 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. The five homers ties a season high for the Mets. Syracuse finishes the 2025 season with 77 wins and completes back-to-back seasons with a winning record for the first time since 2009 and 2010.
After a pair of scoreless frames, Syracuse (77-73, 46-29) got on the board in the top of the third inning. With one out, Luke Ritter smacked a solo home run, putting the Mets on top, 1-0. Soon after, Jett Williams hit his second homer of the week, giving Syracuse a 2-0 lead.
The Mets added on to their lead in the fifth when Kevin Parada blasted a 432-foot home run to center field, extending the advantage to 3-0.
Syracuse continued to launch the ball out of the park in the sixth. To lead off the inning, Ryan Clifford crushed a tape measure shot, 442 feet to right field, making it 4-0. Right after, Carson Benge hit a solo blast, stretching the lead to 5-0, marking the fifth time the Mets hit back-to-back homers this season.
In the seventh, Syracuse added plenty of cushion to its lead. After singles by Ritter, Luis De Los Santos, and Williams, Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single to make it 6-0. A bases-loaded walk by Clifford brought home another run for a 7-0 edge, then an RBI groundout by Benge ballooned the lead to 8-0. The final run was scored when José Azocar grounded a ball to third, and a fielding error by third baseman Erick Brito allowed Taylor to score, extending the lead to 9-0.
The Mets pitching staff was outstanding, tossing a shutout in the final game of the season. Jonathan Pintaro got the start and posted his best outing with Syracuse. The right-hander tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits, no walks, and struck out six batters. Out of the bullpen, Yacksel Rios, Dakota Hawkins, Dylan Ross, and Joe La Sorsa combined for four scoreless frames, without giving up a hit, fanning six batters.
Syracuse starts the 2026 regular season on the road against the Worcester Red Sox on Friday, March 27th. Syracuse's 2026 home opener is on Tuesday, March 31st against the Toledo Mud Hens at NBT Bank Stadium. Go to SyracuseMets.com for more information on the 2026 Syracuse Mets season and for ticket information.
