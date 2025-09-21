IronPigs Shut out by Mets to Close out 2025 Season

Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (41-33, 87-61) dropped their final game of 2025, getting shutout 9-0 by the Syracuse Mets (46-29, 77-73) on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Syracuse started the scoring with solo homers from Luke Ritter and Jett Williams in the third before another solo blast from Kevin Parado in the fifth made it 3-0.

Back-to-back jacks from Ryan Clifford and Carson Benge made it 5-0 Syracuse in the sixth.

In the seventh, four straight hits opened the inning with Tyrod Taylor plating a run with a base hit. A bases loaded walk from Clifford forced in another before an RBI fielder's choice from Benge. Jose Azocar then reached on an error bringing home another run to make it 9-0.

Jonathan Pintaro (2-3) got the win for Syracuse, firing five shutout inning, allowing just two hits while striking out six.

Alan Rangel (5-5) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs over five frames on three hits, striking out four.

The IronPigs will be back at Coca-Cola Park on March 27, 2026 when they open the 2026 season at home against the Toledo Mud Hens.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.