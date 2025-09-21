IronPigs Shut out by Mets to Close out 2025 Season
Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (41-33, 87-61) dropped their final game of 2025, getting shutout 9-0 by the Syracuse Mets (46-29, 77-73) on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
Syracuse started the scoring with solo homers from Luke Ritter and Jett Williams in the third before another solo blast from Kevin Parado in the fifth made it 3-0.
Back-to-back jacks from Ryan Clifford and Carson Benge made it 5-0 Syracuse in the sixth.
In the seventh, four straight hits opened the inning with Tyrod Taylor plating a run with a base hit. A bases loaded walk from Clifford forced in another before an RBI fielder's choice from Benge. Jose Azocar then reached on an error bringing home another run to make it 9-0.
Jonathan Pintaro (2-3) got the win for Syracuse, firing five shutout inning, allowing just two hits while striking out six.
Alan Rangel (5-5) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs over five frames on three hits, striking out four.
The IronPigs will be back at Coca-Cola Park on March 27, 2026 when they open the 2026 season at home against the Toledo Mud Hens.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
