September 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens

IOWA CUBS (74-74, 35-39) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (83-66, 44-30)

Sunday, September 21 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Will Sanders (7-3, 6.33) vs. RHP Brenan Hanifee (0-0, 1.80)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the final game of the 2025 season today against the Toledo Mud Hens...right-hander Will Sanders is slated to start for Iowa vs. for right-hander Brenan Hanifee for Toledo.

FELL AGAIN: The I-Cubs took the series loss in last night's game vs. Toledo with a 4-2 score... James Triantos went 2-for-4 with a homer, his seventh of the season...while Nicky Lopez knocked in the other run for Iowa as he went 1-for-4 on the night and added a walk... Jaxon Wiggins suffered his second loss with Iowa in the start (4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K)... Austin Gomber had a stellar relief appearance as he worked three scoreless innings on two hits and fanned one in the process.

DO NOT CROSS: Iowa picked up their 12th shutout of the season Friday night...it marked the club's third in the last 16 games...the 12 shutouts are the most in the International League West Division and the most by the I-Cubs since they had 15 clean sheets in 2014.

JONNY LONG BALL: Last Wednesday, Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long tallied three hits including his 20th home run of the season...Long is one of three minor leaguers with at least 150 hits and 20 home runs this season, along with Ryan Ward and Konnor Griffin ...Long's 157 hits on the season are the most by an I-Cub since Felix Pie had 158 in 2006...Long's 91 RBI are also the most since Bryan LaHair had 109 in 2011...Jonny ranks among International League leaders in hits (1st), total bases (2nd, 246), walks (T-2nd, 79), runs scored (T-2nd, 86), RBI (3rd, 91), on-base percentage (5th, .404) and batting average (7th, .305).

NICKY ON BASE: Infielder Nicky Lopez has reached base in 21 straight games dating back to Aug. 21...during that span, Lopez is batting .278 (20-for-72) with 11 runs scored, four doubles, one triple, seven RBI and 15 walks...it is the longest on-base streak by an I-Cub since Moises Ballesteros reached base in 23 straight games (4/11-5/8) and was batting .416 (37-for-89), had five doubles, four homers and 15 RBI in that span.

TRI-BOMB: Cubs No. 10 prospect James Triantos hit his seventh home run of the season last night, matching his career high, which he has accomplished twice in 2024 and 2022...he also hit a home run and stole a base in the same game for the second time this season with the last coming on Aug. 1 vs. Indianapolis.

NO WALKS: The I-Cubs tallied their fourth game this season with no walks Friday night and first since July 13 at St. Paul...Friday night, neither team issued a walk, which hasn't happened in an I-Cubs game since July 2, 2023 in game two of a doubleheader at Omaha...Iowa won the match up 6-2 in 7.0 innings.

ABOVE WATER: The I-Cubs enter today's game vs. Toledo with a 74-74 record...the club needs a win to finish above .500 for the first time since 2023 in which they went 82-65...since 2021, the 2023 season was the only season the I-Cubs finished above .500.

STRUMPF POWER: Iowa Cubs infielder Chase Strumpf hit his 13th home run of the season last and his 39th as an I-Cub...Chase has homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season following April 16-17 and May 15-16...he is the first Iowa Cub to homer in back-to-back games since Ben Cowles on July 19-20.

EXTRA EXTRA: Catcher Carlos Pérez hit this 32nd double of the season Tuesday night and is one of three minor leaguers this season to have at least 30 doubles and 25 home runs...he is the first I-Cub to reach 30 doubles since Yonathon Perlaza hit 40 in 2023.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT: Friday night's game time was just one hour and 59 minutes...marked the second under two hour, 9.0 inning game this season for the I-Cubs with the first coming on June 15 vs. Louisville (1:55)...Iowa has played five other games until two hours this season but they were all 7.0 innings.







