Levi Jordan Makes History as Bats Wrap up 2025 Season

Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats finished their 2025 season with an 11-4 loss to the Nashville Sounds on Sunday afternoon. Louisville slugged a pair of homers in the loss and tallied eight total hits to wrap up their campaign.

Hector Rodriguez got the Bats started in the bottom of the first, yanking a 1-2 slider just inside the right field foul pole to give Louisville a 1-0 lead. It was Rodriguez' seventh home run of the season, his second of the series.

The Bats kept their foot on the gas and loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, but Sounds starter Alexander Cornielle forced an infield popout and a strikeout to put pressure on leadoff man Blake Dunn. Dunn took a backup sinker for strike three, as Cornielle escaped the dire threat unharmed.

In his final start of the season, Jose Franco was dealing early for the Bats, retiring the first seven batters he faced, including four strikeouts. Jimmy Herron broke through for Nashville in a big way, slugging a solo home run that barely cleared the left field wall to knot up the game at one. Nick Kahle followed it up with a single, and Daz Cameron crushed a two-run shot 419 feet onto the left field concourse, as the Sounds took a 3-1 lead.

Brandon Komar took over in relief for Louisville in the fourth, working around a pair of two-out singles to toss a scoreless frame.

For the second time in less than 24 hours, Davis Wendzel left the building, as he led off the bottom of the fourth with his 13th big fly of the season to cut the deficit to one.

Komar threw a clean fifth before turning it over to Tejay Antone for the sixth. The righty worked around a two-out single, punching out Cameron to end the inning.

Nashville added another run in the top of the seventh against Bats southpaw Joel Valdez, who hit the first two batters of the frame before Oliver Dunn came home on a double play to make it 4-2 Sounds.

The top of the Louisville order made some noise in the bottom of the seventh against Nashville reliever Brian Fitzpatrick, with Dunn cracking a one-out double and Francisco Urbaez taking a two-out walk. Ryan Vilade stepped in and punched a single into right-center field, bringing home both runs to tie the game at four. Wendzel singled to short to put runners on the corners as the Sounds turned to Craig Yoho (W, 6-1). He forced a popout to second to keep the game tied entering the eighth.

For the first time in his career, Levi Jordan (L, 0-1) took the mound in the eighth inning. He gave up a leadoff single before forcing a fielder's choice, and a line drive to right field ate up Vilade to put two runners in scoring position with one out. Jordan moved to third base as Buck Farmer entered the game. Nick Kahle gave the lead right back to Nashville with a single to left, making it 6-4 Sounds.

Eric Yang got the ninth inning for the Bats and surrendered a five-run frame, making it 11-4 with Jordan now behind the plate.

Throughout the afternoon's action, Jordan pulled off a historic feat, playing an inning at all nine positions on the diamond. He becomes the third player in Louisville franchise history to accomplish the feat, with his positional breakdown as follows:

First Inning: Third Base Second Inning: Shortstop Third Inning: Second Base Fourth Inning: First Base Fifth Inning: Left Field Sixth Inning: Center Field Seventh Inning: Right Field Eighth Inning: Pitcher, Third Base Ninth Inning: Catcher

Louisville finishes its season with a 71-79 record, a three and a half game improvement from their 67-82 record a season ago. The Bats had a solid second half, going 39-36, their first time over the .500 mark since the split-season format was introduced in 2023.

The Bats will kick off the 2026 season here at Louisville Slugger Field against the Omaha Storm Chasers on March 27, 2026.







