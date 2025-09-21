Saints Season Ends with 8-3 Loss to Redbirds

Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The St. Paul Saints went down swinging in their final game of 2025. They slugged three home runs, but it wasn't enough as they dropped their last game of the season 8-3 to the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds put up a four spot in the first. JJ Wetherholt led off by slapping a single to left. Cesár Prieto dropped down a bunt single to third putting runners at first and second. After a fly out moved both runners up, a two-run single to right-center by Blaze Jordan made it 2-0. Matt Lloyd then hit a two-run homer to right, his eighth of the season, putting the Redbirds up 4-0.

Aaron Sabato got the Saints on the board in the second with a solo homer to right, his 14th at Triple-A and a career-high 23 overall, making it 4-1.

With two outs and a man at first the Redbirds got the run back in the bottom of the second. After Wetherholt reached on a fielder's choice, Prieto's infield single moved him to second, and an RBI single to left by Matt Koperniak made it 5-1.

Wetherholt gave the Redbirds a 6-1 lead with a solo homer to left-center, his 10th of the season.

Jonah Bride led off the seventh for the Saints with a solo homer to left-center, his fifth of the season and second in three games, getting the Saints to within 6-2.

The Redbirds hit their third home run of the game in the eighth inning. With two outs and nobody on Lloyd walked and Mike Antico followed with a two-run homer to left, his seventh of the season, giving the Redbirds an 8-2.

Kyler Fedko put a loud exclamation point on his season crushing a leadoff home run in the ninth to center, his eighth at Triple-A and 28th of the season. He finished two home runs shy of the 11th 30-30 season in the Minor Leagues in the last 20 seasons.

The Saints finished the season 62-86, 36-38 at home and 26-48 on the road.







International League Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.