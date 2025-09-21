Redbirds Secure 80th Win to Wrap up 2025 Season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up the 2025 season against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with an 8-3 win on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Memphis jumped out early with a four-run first inning. First baseman Blaze Jordan smacked a two-run single to start the scoring, followed by designated hitter Matt Lloyd's eighth home run of the season. Third baseman JJ Wetherholt and left fielder Mike Antico each smacked a home run in the final game of 2025.

Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson (7-3) tossed 5.0 innings of one-run, two-hit baseball. The right-handed pitcher struck out four and walked one. Oddanier Mosqueda finished his season with a perfect inning out of the bullpen.

Memphis finished the regular season 80-68, its first winning season since 2018 and 37-36 at AutoZone Park. Curtis Taylor took home the International League ERA crown with a 3.21 ERA. Aaron Wilkerson led the league in innings pitched (152.2) and WHIP (1.08). Oddanier Mosqueda made the most appearances (55) in the IL.

The Redbirds offense led all IL teams in batting average, posting a .267 mark, and struck out the least in the league (1109). Bryan Torres led the league in OBP (441).

