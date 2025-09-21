Redbirds Secure 80th Win to Wrap up 2025 Season
Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up the 2025 season against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with an 8-3 win on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Memphis jumped out early with a four-run first inning. First baseman Blaze Jordan smacked a two-run single to start the scoring, followed by designated hitter Matt Lloyd's eighth home run of the season. Third baseman JJ Wetherholt and left fielder Mike Antico each smacked a home run in the final game of 2025.
Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson (7-3) tossed 5.0 innings of one-run, two-hit baseball. The right-handed pitcher struck out four and walked one. Oddanier Mosqueda finished his season with a perfect inning out of the bullpen.
Memphis finished the regular season 80-68, its first winning season since 2018 and 37-36 at AutoZone Park. Curtis Taylor took home the International League ERA crown with a 3.21 ERA. Aaron Wilkerson led the league in innings pitched (152.2) and WHIP (1.08). Oddanier Mosqueda made the most appearances (55) in the IL.
The Redbirds offense led all IL teams in batting average, posting a .267 mark, and struck out the least in the league (1109). Bryan Torres led the league in OBP (441).
For more information on the Redbirds 2026 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the offseason.
International League Stories from September 21, 2025
- Mud Hens Finish Strong with 7-2 Victory over Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- I-Cubs Fall in Season Finale to Mud Hens 7-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Levi Jordan Makes History as Bats Wrap up 2025 Season - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds Secure 80th Win to Wrap up 2025 Season - Memphis Redbirds
- Nick Kahle Four-Hit Afternoon Prevails Sounds to Season Finale Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Velázquez Vanquishes Stripers, 6-4, in Season Finale with Go-Ahead Homer - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Drop Final Game of 2025 to Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Season Ends with 8-3 Loss to Redbirds - St. Paul Saints
- IronPigs Shut out by Mets to Close out 2025 Season - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings Drop High-Scoring Affair in Season Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers End 2025 Season with 6-4 Loss to Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Head into Playoffs with 2-1 Win to Close Regular Season - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Mets Hit Five Home Runs in 9-0 Win over Lehigh Valley to Finish 2025 Season - Syracuse Mets
- Jacksonville Drops Regular Season Finale against Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Norfolk Wins Final Game Of Season - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Fall to RailRiders in Season Finale, 2-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- September 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 21 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Clinch Winning Season with 4-3 Victory over Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds Walked-off in Extras by Louisville - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Secure 80th Win to Wrap up 2025 Season
- Redbirds Drop Grizzlies Day Game at AutoZone Park to Saints
- Four Run First Dooms Redbirds in First Loss of Series to Saints
- Memphis Jumps All over St. Paul for Fourth Straight Win
- Redbirds Offense Dominates Wednesday in Win over Saints