Bisons Fall to RailRiders in Season Finale, 2-1

Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons 2025 season came to a close on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field in a 2-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

In falling to the International League's Second Half Champion, the Herd finished their second half with a 31-42 record and a 61-85 record overall.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board first without the benefit of a hit. Spencer Jones and T.J. Rumfield drew back-to-back walks off Paxton Schultz in the fourth inning and then executive a double steal. Jones then came across when Brennan Davis grounded out to deep shortstop.

The RailRiders doubled their lead an inning later on a ground-rule double by Braden Shewmake and line-drive RBI single from Jorbit Vivas.

The Bisons best chance to take the game over came in the sixth inning as they loaded the bases with no outs. Anthony Santandar and R.J. Schreck both drew walks around a single from 2025 Herd MVP, Riley Tirotta. But RailRiders reliever Bailey Dees rebounded to strike out both Eloy Jimenez and Brandon Valenzuela. Buffalo did score on a bases-loaded walk by Josh Kasevich, but Michael Stefanic hit into a ground out to end the inning.

Following the sixth inning, Buffalo had just one hit the rest of the way.

Easton Lucas started for the Herd and was very sharp. The southpaw did not yield a hit over his three innings, racking up three strikeouts.

Schultz suffered the defeat by allowing both RailRiders runs over two innings of work.

The Herd and their amazing fans will now have to wait 187 days until the return of Bisons Baseball. Opening Day in Buffalo is set for Friday, March 27, 2026!







International League Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.