Norfolk Wins Final Game Of Season

Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (33-41 | 63-84) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (42-33 | 89-61), 4-1, on Sunday at Harbor Park. That concludes the 2025 season.

Norfolk scored in the first inning off two RBI singles by Silas Ardoin and Terrin Vavra. Jacksonville scored their only run of the game in the fourth inning. Norfolk scratched across one run in the sixth and one in the eighth to cap their 4-1 game.

The Tides had a total of 98 players on their roster this season, with 95 of them playing. Both of those were franchise records. 51 of the players also played for the Orioles this season, including 21 on Major League Rehab Assignment. Nine players made their Major League Debut.







