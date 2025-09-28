Beavers Wins International League MVP

During the Triple-A National Championship game last night, Major League Baseball announced the Triple-A season awards and All-Star team selections. Norfolk's Dylan Beavers won the International League MVP Award, while also being named an All-Star alongside teammate Samuel Basallo. Beavers is the eighth Tide to win the International League MVP Award, and the second to do so as an Orioles affiliate (Ryan Mountcastle in 2019).

DYLAN BEAVERS, 24, played 94 games with the Tides this season and hit .304 (104-for-418) with 78 runs, 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 51 RBI, 23 stolen bases and 68 walks, while slashing .420/.515/.934. He finished ranked among league leaders in on-base percentage (2nd), OPS (4th), batting average (.304), slugging percentage (8th) and runs (10th). Beavers' contract was selected on August 16 by Baltimore and made his Major League debut at Houston that night. He's played 34 games with the Orioles into the final game of the season, batting .231 (25-for-108) with 16 runs, five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 14 RBI and 24 walks, slashing .371/.407/.778. Beavers joins Mike Vail (1975), Randy Milligan (1987), Tom O'Malley (1989), Jeff Manto (1994 while splitting the season with Rochester), Butch Huskey (1995), Roberto Petagine (1997) and Mountcastle.

SAMUEL BASALLO, 21, played 76 games with Norfolk in 2025. He hit .280 (73-for-270) with 49 runs, 17 doubles, 23 home runs, 67 RBI and 44 walks, slashing .377/.589/.966. Basallo ranked tied for eighth in home runs in the league, and through his final game with the Tides on August 15 he ranked ninth in RBI (67). Basallo is the first Tide since Todd Hundley (1991) to be named a postseason All-Star at the catcher position and is the third in franchise history to do so (John Stearns, 1976). Basallo had his contract selected by Baltimore on August 17 and made his Major League debut that day at Houston. Into the final game of the season, he has played 31 games with the Orioles and is batting .165 (18-for-109) with six doubles, four home runs, and 15 RBI.

