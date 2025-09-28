SWB RailRiders News Release- Three Tabbed with 2025 Triple-A Honors

MOOSIC, PA - On Saturday night, Minor League Baseball™ announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the two leagues that make up the Triple-A classification in Major League Baseball's player development system. Jose Rojas and Allan Winans were tabbed for end-of-season All-Star honors, while Shelley Duncan was selected as the International League Manager of the Year.

Sixteen players across the International League were selected as All-Stars, including one at each position, one utility spot, four starting pitchers and two relievers. Additionally, three players and Duncan were honored with awards.

Rojas, 32, was selected for the All-Star Utility spot after hitting .287 with 32 home runs and 105 runs batted in. He matched Jorge Vasquez's 2011 franchise home run record and became only the second player in franchise history to drive in 100 or more runs in a season. Rojas finished the season with 35 doubles and set a new franchise mark with a .599 slugging percentage.

Winans, 30, was tabbed as an All-Star starting pitcher. The right-hander went 12-1 with a 1.63 ERA over 21 appearances. In 99.1 innings of work, Winans struck out 105, walked 27 and had a 1.03 WHIP. The RailRiders went 20-1 in games that Winans appeared in.

Duncan was named Manager of the Year after leading Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to an 87-win campaign in his third year at the helm, including a league-best 49 wins en route to a second-half crown. The 2009 IL MVP returned to the Yankees' organization in 2023 to manage the RailRiders. In three seasons, Duncan has paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 249 wins and a .561 winning percentage.

