RailRiders hosting emergency food drive on November 11
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are hosting an emergency food drive benefitting the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank on Tuesday, November 11, in the Geisinger Plaza at PNC Field.
Food collection will take place from 9 A.M. until 4 P.M.
The RailRiders are asking for donations of non-perishable food items, including but not limited to canned vegetables, canned fruit, pasta, rice, canned proteins, canned soup, instant coffee and dry beans.
The club requests that no items in glass containers be donated.
As a token of appreciation, each individual who donates a shopping bag of items will receive one (1) Zone C ticket voucher redeemable for a 2026 regular season RailRiders game at PNC Field.
For more information, please call (570) 969-2255.
