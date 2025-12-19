RailRiders Set Dates for January Game Day Staff Job Fairs

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will hold two game day staff job fairs in January as they prepare for the 2026 season. The job fairs will be held in the club level at PNC Field on Wednesday, January 21, from 5 to 7 P.M., and on Saturday, January 24, from 10 A.M. until 1 P.M. The home opener is slated for April 7, and the RailRiders are seeking game day employees for the upcoming season. Prospective employees will fill out applications and the SWB front office staff will do interviews on the spot during the job fair.

"A great game day staff is crucial to a successful season," stated Shawn Reilly, the RailRiders Team President/ General Manager. "We are looking for energetic individuals who want to help make the fan experience at PNC Field fun for all. We want a staff that will take pride in providing the best customer service so everyone knows what to expect when they come back to the park again and again."

Interviews for game day staff will begin at 5 P.M. on January 21 and at 10 A.M. on January 24. The RailRiders are looking for game day employees to fill numerous roles within the organization. Game day staff includes 50/50 fundraisers, bat boys/girls, box office attendants, Geisinger KidsZone attendants, grounds crew, guest services representatives, HitTrax attendants, parking attendants, premium/ club level attendants, security, ticket takers and video/ production assistants.

The RailRiders are also seeking motivated and dynamic Pinstripe Patrol on-field promo team members, an emcee, mascot performers, ushers and ushertainers. An ushertainer is an usher focused on customer service while providing enhanced fun for their particular section in the ballpark.

Legends Global, the official hospitality and merchandise provider of the RailRiders, will also conduct interviews at both job fairs. Legends Global is seeking cashiers, concessions cooks, prep cooks, suite attendants and retail associates.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age with working papers. Individuals will choose the open position that best suits their interests or needs, but may be considered for other positions based on availability. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, gender identity, marital or veteran status, or any other protected class.

