RailRiders Announce New Hires and Roles

Published on January 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce two new roles and two additions to the front office. The 2026 season begins in March, and the club has strengthened several key departments leading up to the start of the schedule.

"The front office plays a vital role in each season, and we are thrilled to expand and fortify our staff," said Shawn Reilly, the RailRiders' President & General Manager. "Each baseball season brings its own dynamic and part of that is new staff or roles. These individuals bring a wealth of experience, and will, coupled with our great existing staff, help us build upon our mission and goals as an organization, which is, in part, to provide the best experience for every single fan that walks through the gates at PNC Field."

Shawn Stevens is now the RailRiders' Director of Field Operations and oversees all things related to the playing surface at PNC Field as the head groundskeeper. Stevens, a Riverside High School and Penn State graduate, joined the staff in 2024 as the Assistant Groundskeeper after 15 years at Out of Door Academy in Sarasota, Florida, and the University of Miami in Coral Gables. Before moving to Florida, he worked at Glenmaura National Golf Club and Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Kirsten Peters is now the RailRiders' Digital Marketing & Social Media Manager. She has spent the last four years as the Social Media & Special Events Manager, overseeing the team's social channels and content creation, as well as executing non-baseball events and facility rentals. In addition to social media, Peters will now manage and advance the organization's digital footprint, ad optimization and email marketing. In 2021, she graduated summa cum laude from Wilkes University with degrees in communication studies, sports management and creative writing.

Nick Bonk has joined the front office as an Operations Manager. He is a NEPA native and a graduate of Greater Nanticoke Area High School. Bonk spent ten years working for Amazon, the last four of which were spent as an Assistant Manager/Process Assistant. He also oversaw new hire orientation/training as a Learning Trainer. Bonk is still an active member of game night entertainment with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where he has spent the last nine seasons as the primary performer of the team's mascot, Tux the Penguin.

Noelle DePietro is the club's new Special Events Coordinator. Originally from NEPA, she is a graduate of the University of Scranton. DePietro graduated with a degree in teaching but then transitioned into politics and marketing. Her unique background will help enrich her approach to event coordination, blending tradition with innovation.

In early January, Gerald Grube, Jr., joined the staff as the Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships.

The 2026 season opens on the road March 27 at Buffalo. The RailRiders' home opener at PNC Field is scheduled for April 7 against the Durham Bulls. Season ticket and flex plans are on sale now, with single-game tickets available starting at 10 A.M. on February 9.

Call (570) 969-2255 or visit swbrailriders.com for more information.







International League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.