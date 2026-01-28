WooSox to Unveil New Canopy over Hanover Deck to Improve Comfort for Groups

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will create and unveil a new canopy over the Hanover Deck in left field to improve comfort for groups in 2026. The innovation, part of Polar Park's 5th Anniversary season-long celebration, will be designed to shield groups from rain, snow, and the heat of the summer sun. The improvements will also expand the year-round uses for events at Polar Park.

In addition, the WooSox will complete the Polar Park Patio atop the Worcester Wall on the Triple Decker Garden by replacing the existing gravel mix with new pavers. The right field corner neighborhood will also have new food and beverage options to be announced in the future.

"The Hanover Deck is our largest area for group outings," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg, "And groups have told us they would love to have more shade and the assurance of a roof for their events. We are grateful to our friends at the Hanover Insurance Co. for their partnership, and we are grateful to Diamond Baseball Holdings for funding this major improvement.

"Cook-outs and picnics for groups will now be shielded from rain, snow, and the summer sun. The deck will also be warmer and more comfortable in New England's winter and early springtime."

The Polar Park Patio improvements stem from abundant fan feedback.

"The entire design of our ballpark has derived from ongoing dialogue with our fans," Steinberg added. "From those first 21 'Fan Planning' sessions that started in October of 2018, to annual and semi-annual follow-up meetings, the ballpark has evolved with new amenities and features. One of the most requested was a patio of pavers above the right field corner in our Triple Decker Garden. We are happy to comply with this request and add new dining and comfort features to the deck as well."

The Hanover Deck, often the group venue for employee outings, is already a premier venue for business events. Polar Park has been named "Best Venue for an Employee Outing" each of the past two years by the Worcester Business Journal. The ballpark has also been named "Best Ballpark in Triple A" by Ballpark Digest and USA Today, and the WooSox were named Baseball America's "Organization of the Year in Triple A" last month (December 18, 2025), in the club's first year of eligibility (at least five years old).

Polar Park and the Worcester Red Sox celebrate their 5th anniversary (2021-2026) this season, their sixth since building the park and moving from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, where the PawSox played for the previous 50 years.

Among the features that the club has added since its debut on May 11, 2021 are the University Dental Group Berm, the 8th Hill, the Adirondack Chairs on the Plymouth Street Promenade, the World Series Duck Boat, the Plymouth Street Playground presented by CCUA, Summit Street, Fallon Health Gate A, Wormtown Gate B, Ticket Windows at Gates B and C, A Taste of Worcester presented by Masis Staffing, the Water Street Deli, the restored Weintraub's Deli sign, the restored Sherwood's Diner (thanks to the Fuller Foundation), the Wormtown kiosk, the WooSox Market, the Right Field Videoboard, Flight Deck 34, five additional Blue Woo Shuttles (bringing the total to 6), Heaters throughout the concourse, WooCages (public use of Batting Cages), Lucchino Lane, Speed Pitch, the WooSox Hall of Fame, and the Royal Wooters Club.







