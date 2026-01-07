WooSox to Present 6th Annual Polar Park Job Fair Saturday, January 17, 10 a.m.-Noon

Published on January 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will present their 6th annual Polar Park Job Fair Saturday, January 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is not required for the event, which takes place in the WooSox Clubhouse. Attendees should bring printed résumés and cover letters expressing why they would like to work at Polar Park. Those who cannot attend on January 17 can email [email protected] or visit milb.com/worcester/ballpark/jobs.

Candidates can enter the ballpark through the DCU Plaza at Gate D on Madison Street. Meter parking is available along Green Island Boulevard and in the Canal District. The garage across from Polar Park is also available.

The WooSox are seeking to replenish their part-time and seasonal staff in Ballpark Operations (Ushers, Security personnel, and Facilities personnel) and Game Day Operations (Ambassadors and Mascot team). The club also seeks part-time staff members in Merchandise, Polar Park Food & Beverage (Concessions Cashiers/Culinary, Premium Staff, and Warehouse Operations), WooSox Productions, and Ticket Operations.

The WooSox Clubhouse and Grounds Crew also have several part-time staff positions. Additionally, the WooSox Foundation hires 50/50 raffle ticket sellers.

The club also has a limited number of summer internships. Students are encouraged to attend the job fair or visit milb.com/worcester/ballpark/jobs to apply online. The internships are filled on a rolling basis.

"We're fortunate to have retained so many team members who are the core of our WooSox family and who have helped set the standard across Minor League Baseball for what a great fan experience looks like," said WooSox Executive Vice President/General Manager Brooke Cooper. "At the same time, each year we're excited by the new talent, interest, and passion that comes from the Polar Park Job Fair. We continue to be inspired by the people who want to join our team in hopes of creating meaningful memories for our fans."

The WooSox and Polar Park have earned several national awards and recognitions throughout their first five years in Worcester, including MiLB's top honors among all 120 clubs for Community Service in 2021; MiLB's top honors among all 120 clubs for Latinx and Hispanic Outreach in 2021; "Best Ballpark in Triple-A" honors in 2023 per a Ballpark Digest poll comprising 87,000 voters; "Best Ballpark in Triple-A" honors per USA Today in 2025; and "Organization of the Year in Triple-A" honors per Baseball America in 2025.

In March, the club will host training sessions. WooSox '26 comprises 13 homestands (75 home games) starting March 27 through September 20.







