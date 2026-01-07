Storm Chasers Announce 2026 Front Office Promotions and Additions

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to announce several promotions and additions to the front office staff ahead of the 2026 season.

"I'm excited to recognize the internal promotions within our organization and to welcome new members to the Storm Chasers family," said Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro. "As we prepare for the 2026 season, this group will play a key role in continuing to enhance the experience at Werner Park for our fans and partners."

INTERNAL STAFF PROMOTIONS

Connor Cox was elevated to the role of Client Services Coordinator for the Storm Chasers after most recently serving as the Client Services Seasonal Associate during the 2025 season. Before joining the staff as a seasonal associate, he was a Gameday Intern for the Chasers during the 2024 season. Cox attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and graduated in 2024 with a major in Sports Management and a minor in Advertising and Public Relations.

Katie Scott is now the Manager of Promotions & Game Operations for the Storm Chasers after most recently serving as the Game Operations Coordinator. Scott joined the Storm Chasers in 2023 as the Promotions and Community Relations Seasonal Assistant and was promoted to the Game Operations Coordinator role prior to the 2024 season. She graduated from Truman State University in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Business Administration with a focus in Sports Management. She has previously held roles with the Burlington Bees, Kansas City Royals, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Logan Knaus is now the Field Operations Manager for the Storm Chasers after most recently serving as the Grounds Assistant. Knaus joined the Storm Chasers in March 2022 as a seasonal grounds associate and was promoted to Grounds Assistant in 2023 before being elevated to his current role.

Alexis Smith has been elevated to Community Relations Manager for the Storm Chasers after most recently serving as the team's Community Relations Coordinator. Smith joined the Storm Chasers in April 2025 after previously working with the Kansas City Royals at their Urban Youth Academy, where she contributed to baseball and softball programming, events, and facility operations. A recent graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Smith earned her degree in business administration with an emphasis in management and analytics while competing as a Division I softball player and earning All-Conference honors.

Skyler Clough is now the Director of Client Activations for the Storm Chasers after most recently serving as the team's Manager of Client Activations. Clough joined the Storm Chasers in April 2021 as a Seasonal Associate before transitioning to the Box Office Coordinator in 2022. She was named Manager of Client Activations in October of 2022. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in Minnesota in 2020, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Global Business while also competing on the swim team. Prior to working with the Storm Chasers, she interned with the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Stevie Buck has transitioned into the role of Manager of Ticket Operations for the Storm Chasers having most recently served as the team's Ticket Operations & Retail Assistant. Buck joined the Storm Chasers in January 2023, after previously working for the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL and the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres). A 2018 graduate of East Tennessee State University, he earned his master's degree in Sport Management from the University of Central Arkansas in 2023.

NEW HIRES

Jacob Swanson joined the Storm Chasers in March 2025 as a Ticket & Hospitality Executive. He previously spent three and a half years with the St. Louis Cardinals as a Logistics Crew member. He has also served as a Gameday Intern for Westminster College, his alma mater, as well as a Gameday Intern for the Lincoln Saltdogs during the summer of 2019.

Chaz Marple joined the Storm Chasers in August 2025 as a Ticket & Hospitality Executive. Prior to coming to Omaha, he worked with the Springfield Cardinals for two seasons as an Inside Sales Associate and a Ticket Office Associate.

Bob Flannery re-joined the Storm Chasers in September 2025 as the Director of Ticketing after previously serving as a Corporate Sales Executive in Omaha between 2022 and 2023. Flannery most recently spent the last two seasons as the General Manager of the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs, where he was named the recipient of the Pioneer League Executive of the Year award for the 2025 season. He previously spent time at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an Account Executive for Huskers Athletic Partners, was the Vice President of the Boise Hawks - where he was named Northwest League Executive of the Year in 2018 - and was also the Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Promotions at the University of Nebraska-Omaha from 2005 to 2008.

Mac Watson joined the Storm Chasers in November 2025 as the Director of Field Operations. Before coming to Omaha, Watson served as the Manager of Field Operations with the Sacramento River Cats and Athletics, the Head Groundskeeper for his hometown Altoona Curve and an Assistant with the Charlotte Knights. He graduated from Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, North Carolina.

Tristen Bauer joined the Storm Chasers in December 2025 as the Special Events Coordinator. Bauer recently graduated from Indiana State University, where she interned with the Burlington Bees as their Marketing Multimedia Intern and was a member of the Sport Marketing Association.

The Omaha Storm Chasers welcome fans back to Werner Park on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. for the Home Opener against the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate).







