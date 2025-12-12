Omaha Storm Chasers' Alex Seder Recognized with Diamond Baseball Holdings' Triple Play Award

Published on December 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Diamond Baseball Holdings announced Friday that Alex Seder, the Omaha Storm Chasers' Director of Marketing & Creative, has been recognized with DBH's Triple Play Award for Creativity, Innovation and Problem Solving. The Triple-Play Award recognizes someone who brings a combination of creativity, innovation and problem solving to the table. The recipient, nominated by their coworkers, is someone who thinks outside the box to take on club challenges or reach their goals.

Seder attended the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida, and accepted the award at the Diamond Baseball Holdings Award ceremony Monday evening. As the key force guiding Omaha's production and creative direction, Seder enhances every aspect of the fan experience - from resolving game-day tech issues, to crafting eye-catching uniforms to dreaming up unique theme nights and promotions. His coworkers say he's consistently imaginative and among the most collaborative people they've ever worked with

"Alex's creativity and forward-thinking approach have had a tangible impact on our organization," Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. "He consistently finds new ways to engage fans, solve challenges and elevate our brand. The Triple-Play Award is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions not just to our marketing department, but organization as a whole."

Seder, a Michigan native, joined the Storm Chasers in August 2021 as Graphic Design Coordinator, was promoted to Creative Content Manager in 2022, and became Director of Marketing & Creative in January 2025. He manages the club's website, designs all print and digital collateral and serves as the live production manager and showrunner during Storm Chasers home games.

Before joining the Storm Chasers, Seder spent three and a half years in the front office of the Great Lakes Loons (Single-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) and one year at a boutique marketing agency before relocating to Omaha.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.