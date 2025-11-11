Storm Chasers' Mike Brown Named 2025 International League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year

PAPILLION, NEB. - Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Mike Brown, the Omaha Storm Chasers' Coordinator of Clubhouse Operations, has been named the International League's Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year for 2025.

The 2025 season marked Brown's seventh year as the Coordinator of Clubhouse Operations for the Storm Chasers and his 19th overall year in Omaha. He previously worked for the Triple-A Omaha club as a Bat Boy (1998), Home Clubhouse Assistant (1999-2001 & 2015), Home Clubhouse Manager (2002-2004), Groundskeeper (2005) and Visiting Clubhouse Manager (2016-2018) before assuming his current role in 2019.

"We're fortunate to have Mike Brown leading home clubhouse operations for the Storm Chasers - he is incredibly deserving of this award," Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. "Dating back to his time at Rosenblatt, Mike has worked tirelessly to put players and coaches first. He constantly strives to make everyone's lives easier and is always looking for ways to improve clubhouse operations. We can always count on Mike to handle every curveball a Minor League Baseball season inevitably throws his way."

"I'm truly humbled by this honor," Brown said. "I feel fortunate to be recognized, but this is a team award. It wouldn't be possible without the support of Chad, Nile and Ashton in the clubhouses and the other clubbies in the Royals organization. There's a lot that goes into this, and at the end of the day, I'm just one link in the chain at Werner Park, serving the players and coaches."

Since Brown took over as Omaha's Coordinator of Clubhouse Operations in 2019, 269 different players have appeared in a game for the Storm Chasers, while 1,151 roster moves have been made in that 6-season timeframe, averaging 191 moves per year. 22 unique hats and 36 unique jersey designs have been worn by the Storm Chasers over those six seasons, including 20 one-off designs.

Brown is the first clubhouse manager to be recognized with a league award in the 57-year history of the Triple-A Omaha franchise. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in parks and recreation management. He and his wife, Sherri, live in Omaha.







