Minor League Baseball Announces 2025 Groundskeeper and Clubhouse Manager Awards

Published on November 11, 2025 under International League (IL) News Release







Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) today announced the winners of the Head Groundskeeper of the Year and Home and Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards for each of the full season Minor Leagues.

The winners were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2025 season.

League Head Groundskeeper Home Clubhouse Manager Visiting Clubhouse Manager

International (AAA) Joey Stevenson (Indianapolis) Mike Brown (Omaha) Jason Klatt (Toledo)

Pacific Coast (AAA) Brian Soukup (Salt Lake) Chris Simonsen (Salt Lake) Ryan Maxwell (Albuquerque)

Eastern (AA) Dan Purner (Somerset) Corey Saccone (Somerset) Grant Siebert (Akron)

Southern (AA) Caleb Paullus (Birmingham) Angel Piva (Columbus) Clay Carter (Chattanooga)

Texas (AA) Jason Floyd (Amarillo) Jason Cassannello (Amarillo) Joe Cable (Frisco)

Midwest (A+) Mitch Hooten (West Michigan) Johnny Dukes (Great Lakes) Michael Pearson (South Bend)

Northwest (A+) Tony Lee (Spokane) Connor Hogle (Everett) Travis Wong (Eugene)

South Atlantic (A+) Matt Bergin (Winston-Salem) Mackenzie Bourke (Jersey Shore) Dale Bryant (Aberdeen)

California (A) Sean Cheng (Stockton) Conlin McGuire (Fresno) Julian Banda (Fresno)

Carolina (A) Darrell Lemmer (Augusta) Mason Gomez (Delmarva) James Forthofer (Fayetteville)

Florida State (A) Billy Gaylord (St. Lucie) Justin Glover (Clearwater) Drake Corbino (Bradenton)

Additionally, one Head Groundskeeper from each classification was selected as the overall winner for their level of play. The Triple-A honor went to Indianapolis' Joey Stevenson, the Double-A honor went to Birmingham's Caleb Paullus, the High-A honor went to West Michigan's Mitch Hooten and the Single-A honor went to Stockton's Sean Cheng.

"Minor League Baseball is proud to recognize 33 outstanding individuals and their staffs for exceptional contributions during the 2025 season," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development. "Their commitment to delivering the best possible playing conditions and clubhouse experiences for our players and coaches is truly appreciated."







International League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.