Food and Film Presents Elf on December 17

Published on November 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The final installment of this year's Food and Film at Truist Field will feature the movie Elf (2003), presented by Coca-Cola Consolidated. On December 17, the Charlotte Knights will screen the movie on the stadium's iconic videoboard.

This exclusive event brings with it access to all of the Light the Knights Festival activities, including a walk through the Christmas lights, ice skating, and snow tubing, all with the scenic skyline view Truist Field offers. Santa Clause will also be in attendance.

Standard and specialty food items will be available for purchase during the event. Gates will open at 5:30pm, with the movie beginning promptly at 6:30pm. Once the movie ends, activities will remain open until 9:30pm.

Tickets for Elf are currently on sale. Individual tickets are $45 plus tax while children three and under receive free admission. A portion of our seating bowl will be open for seating; chairs will not be permitted to bring into the ballpark. Additional details can be accessed at CharlotteKnights.com.

All proceeds from the Food and Film events benefit Charlotte Knights Charities to support their efforts in serving the Charlotte community.







